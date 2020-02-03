Predicting Manchester United’s strongest XI after the winter transfer window

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made three additions to the United squad in January

Manchester United ended the winter transfer window with much-needed midfield reinforcement, as Bruno Fernandes made the move to Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon. The Red Devils had been missing a midfielder ever since the departure of Ander Herrera, and injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay had put the club under a considerable amount of pressure. With Fernandes in the squad and the injured duo edging closer to returns, things are beginning to look better for the Red Devils.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also managed to complete a loan deal for Odion Ighalo on deadline day, which means United have also secured some cover for the injured Marcus Rashford, who is not expected to return until April. Also, United snapped up young goalkeeper Nathan Bishop from Southend United for an undisclosed fee.

As such, the Norwegian might be tempted to rethink his best eleven after he gets all his best players back from injury. The Red Devils are still competing in the FA Cup and the UEFA Europa League, while they are also gunning for a top 4 finish in the Premier League.

Today, we try to predict Manchester United’s strongest starting eleven at the end of the winter transfer window. Players currently injured have been included in the assessment, while alternatives before their return from injury have been suggested. Read on to find out United’s strongest starting eleven at the moment.

Formation: 4-3-3

Bench: Sergio Romero, Eric Bailly, Mason Greenwood, Odion Ighalo, Brandon Williams, Fred

#1 Goalkeeper – David de Gea

David de Gea

David de Gea has looked nervy at times this season, but he still among the handful of world-class players at Old Trafford right now. The Spaniard has not been error-free in the first half of the season, but has also saved United’s blushes on numerous occasions. Sergio Romero has been more than an able deputy, but De Gea’s ability to churn out unimaginable saves from the unlikeliest of positions make him a class above the rest of the goalkeepers at United’s disposal.

The defence has not been completely sorted out this season and the Spaniard has been left vulnerable at times. However, he has mostly delivered when called upon and has shown time and again that he can be unbeatable on his day.

1 / 6 NEXT