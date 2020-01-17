Paul Pogba reportedly set to join Juventus, Timo Werner talks up Premier League, and more: EPL Transfer News Roundup January 17, 2020

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League

Hello and welcome to the EPL transfer news roundup of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premier League.

Werner reveals admiration for the Premier League

Timo Werner

RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner picked the Premier League as the most interesting league in the world. The German forward has been linked with a move away from Germany and has praised both the Spanish and English top flights.

However, he also added that he is not looking to his current club at the moment.

"The Premier League is certainly the most interesting league, you have to say," he said. "There is a certain flair to watching the English league and playing there.

"But many Germans have also been very successful in Spain, such as Sami Khedira and Mesut Ozil.

"As of now, I have no desire to look for a move elsewhere."

Lemar makes transfer decision

Thomas Lemar has made the decision of staying with Atletico Madrid amid rumours linking him away from the club, according to Le10Sport.

The Frenchman has been linked with both Tottenham and Arsenal but the player doesn’t want to move in the January transfer window and will wait until the summer before making a final decision.

Pogba could join Juventus

French midfielder could join Juventus in the summer if Real Madrid complete a move for Donny van de Beek from Ajax, according to reports.

The Old Lady have been eying a move for their former player for a while now and if the Galacticos end up signing the Ajax star, then it would pave the way for the Frenchman to join Juventus – a move that he would welcome with both arms.