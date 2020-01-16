Paul Pogba most likely to leave Manchester United in the summer and more: EPL transfer news roundup, 16th January 2020

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League

Hello and welcome to the EPL transfer news roundup for the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premier League!

Arteta denies Stones rumours

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has refuted claims linking Manchester City defender with a move to the Gunners. The former Citizens’ assistant manager stated that there was no truth in the stories linking the Englishman to the Londoners. He said.

"No truth at all at the moment.”

He also spoke about making signings in the January transfer window, claiming that the Gunners are willing to sign a player if he matches all the criteria.

"Yes I have. You need to have one always just in case. But it has to be the right player in the right context that financially we can compete [for] and attract. And all these factors when you put them together it is not easy to compete in this market."

Reason why Gedson joined Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur announced the signing of Gedson Fernandes from Benfica on an 18-month loan deal with an option to buy him permanently for reportedly around €50 million.

After signing for the Lilywhites, Gedson revealed that he joined because he wants to work with Jose Mourinho as he is one of the best managers in the world. The 21-year-old said,

"All young players want to work with Jose Mourinho because he's one of the best – all of us as players want to stay near the best, so it's fantastic to work with him."

Pogba wants to leave United

According to report from Sky in Germany, Paul Pogba is still looking to leave Manchester United and is most likely to leave the club in the summer amid interest from Juventus and Real Madrid.

He will only have a year left in his contract in the summer, which is why the Red Devils might want to sell him as they will otherwise risk losing him for free in 2021.