Paul Pogba's brother goes AWOL from his current club, signs for a new team

Mathias Pogba

Paul Pogba's elder brother Mathias has failed to report for training to his current team Manchego and has apparently signed for a new club, reports BBC.

Mathias sparked a controversy late last night when the Spanish fouth-tier side Lorca FC announced his signing on their official Twitter handle. BBC understands that the 29-year-old was subject to a transfer approach but his current team are yet to agree on any deal.

Anunciamos el fichaje del delantero Mathias Pogba. Refuerzo de invierno que llega con un solo objetivo, el ascenso!! Pronto podrás disfrutar de su juego desde nuestra App gratuita. Descárgala ya en Android o Applehttps://t.co/EnDbaFxbtxhttps://t.co/3te9mn5Ue1 pic.twitter.com/BDxfOEmfRO — Lorca MANAGER REAL FOOTBALL (@LorcaFCSAD) January 21, 2020

Since then, Manchego have come out denying Mathias Pogba's move to Lorca FC and claim that they are trying to sort out things internally. The official statement read:

"The said player, today, continues to have a valid card with our club. Both clubs are trying to formalize the announcement of the incorporation of a player with a valid card. The player is aware of that situation."

Mathias has had an up and down career so far where he spent more than 18 months on the sidelines owing to an Achilles tendon injury. He started his career with the La Liga side Celta Vigo before going on to play for several clubs. He currently is in the fourth division of the Spanish football and is hoping to resurrect his career following the recent turn of events.

Between all this transfer saga the Guinea international star has made multiple appearances on the Spanish news channels commenting on his brother Paul Pogba's future. The Manchester United star is subject to an intense transfer battle between Juventus and Real Madrid.

Paul's elder brother has often claimed that the Red Devils superstar is destined to quit Old Trafford in the summer and is indeed good enough to play for Real Madrid. The senior Pogba is sure that despite Federico Valverde's emergence, the World Cup winner is good enough to play for Zinedine Zidane's side. He was quoted saying:

"He (Paul) can help him (Valverde), but he can’t compete with him. I don’t think so. Can the two play together? Yes.”

