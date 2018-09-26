Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Paul Pogba: Three places he could join upon leaving Manchester United

Ameya Vaidya
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
475   //    26 Sep 2018, 22:18 IST

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League

The relationship between Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba has been quite frosty in the last eighteen months. They haven't looked eye to eye with each other since the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Despite this Pogba accepted Manchester United's decision to not sell him in the recently concluded transfer window.

The recent fight between the two after the game against Wolves this weekend has certainly made their relationship irreparable. With Mourinho stripping Paul Pogba from the position of vice-captain of the team, it is highly likely that Manchester United will sell their star midfielder in January.

With three years still remaining in Pogba's contract at Old Trafford, the Manchester United hierarchy are certainly not going to let him go easily. They will probably demand more than £200m according to reports.

Which are the possible destinations for the coveted French midfielder?

#3 Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint Germain v Club Atletico de Madrid - International Champions Cup 2018

Paris Saint-Germain have been reportedly keeping a close watch on the situation regarding Paul Pogba's future at Old Trafford. Despite not directly entering the fray in the recently concluded transfer window, PSG according to reports are quite interested in landing the player in Paris in January.

With Barcelona targeting their midfielder, Rabiot who has just one year left on his contract, PSG considers Paul Pogba as the perfect replacement for him. With the huge resources at their disposal, it is highly possible for them to tempt Paul Pogba with better personal terms and conditions than the other elite clubs in Europe looking to obtain his signature.

Pogba, on the other hand, will relish the opportunity of playing with top superstars like Neymar, Edinson Cavani, Kylian Mbappe, and Thiago Silva. Hence, PSG could be an interesting proposition for him in January.

