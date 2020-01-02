Paul Pogba to undergo ankle surgery, confirms Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Vishal Subramanian
Published Jan 02, 2020

Paul Pogba looks set to undergo ankle surgery in the coming days

Paul Pogba is said to undergo ankle surgery after being advised by his people, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed in the post-match press conference after Manchester United's damaging 2-0 defeat against Arsenal in the Premier League.

The Frenchman has struggled with injuries this season and continues to be linked with moves away from the club, with Real Madrid reportedly monitoring his situation closely.

"He's injured now and will probably need an operation on his injured foot. It's a big blow for us."

Speaking after the game, Solskjaer revealed that Pogba is still being hampered by an ankle problem and rather weirdly, claimed that the midfielder would be out for an extended period, after saying just a week ago that he is back and ready to feature.

Additionally, the Norwegian also claimed that the 26-year-old is set to undergo surgery after being advised by 'his people,' a phrase that did not go down well with fans and pundits alike.

"How long is Pogba out for? Three or four weeks maybe, I don't know. He's been advised to have an operation by his people and he'll probably do that."

Pogba is set to miss a minimum of 3-4 weeks with an ankle injury and his absence comes as a massive blow for the Red Devils, who have also lost Scott McTominay to a long-term injury in recent weeks. Manchester United's injury crisis has deepened and it remains to be seen if Solskjaer opts to add to his squad in the January transfer window, as the club look to boost their hopes of a top-four finish.