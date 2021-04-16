Paul Scholes makes bold prediction for possible Manchester United vs Arsenal Europa League final

Paul Scholes has boldly predicted Manchester United will beat Arsenal if the two sides clash in the Europa League final.

The Red Devils legend believes his former side will come out victorious despite admitting the Gunners have experience of winning trophies.

Manchester United and Arsenal are in the Europa League semi-finals this season and there is a chance of the two sides clashing in the final. The Red Devils face AS Roma in the semi-final while the Gunners will be up against their former manager, Unai Emery, who is now with Villarreal.

The English media is already dreaming of an all Premier League final and have been questioning the pundits. Paul Scholes was on BT Sport last night after Manchester United and Arsenal progressed comfortably into the semi-final.

He predicted the result of the potential final and said:

"That would be great. Arsenal, playing against them, you'd fancy them [United] to win that. Any team left in this competition, they wouldn't worry about it. The one thing Arsenal do have is the experience of winning a big game, they beat City in an FA Cup final with Arteta. They've not been great this year, but that would worry you slightly. I still think United will win it, though."

Joe Cole predicts result of possible Manchester United vs Arsenal final

Paul Scholes is not the first pundit to predict a Manchester United win over Arsenal. When the draw was made last month, Joe Cole was on BT Sport when he backed the Red Devils to go all the way this season. He said:

"Manchester United for me all the way. For me, Arsenal, I love watching what Arteta's doing there, I just think Manchester United would have the more experience. If it was the final and it'd be a great final, fingers crossed, toes crossed it happens, I think Manchester United would get it done."

Manchester United have won the Europa League once – 2016–17 when they defeated Ajax in the final. On the other hand, Arsenal are yet to win the trophy and the closest they came was the 2018-19 season - losing 4-1 to Chelsea in the final.