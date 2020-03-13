Paul Scholes, Steven Gerrard, and the youngest English midfielders to have scored 50 Premier League goals

Paul Scholes

Goalscoring midfielders always provide a team with a new dimension in the final third. They have the unique ability to provide countless iconic moments with late runs from the deep, breathtaking long-rangers or a perfect pass to set-up a goal. Many midfielders have engraved their names into the history books with historic goals, such as Steven Gerrard's thunderbolt against Olympiakos in the UEFA Champions League and the like.

Much like the Liverpool legend, the Premier League has been graced by many such iconic names. There have been players who have made themselves a name in the English top-flight and go on to win every trophy that club football has to offer.

Here, we take a look at five of the youngest English midfielders to reach the 50-goal mark in the Premier League era.

5. Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard

Arguably the greatest player to have donned Liverpool red, Steven Gerrard is remembered till this day as one of the most talented players to have ever graced the English league. The Englishman spent 18 years of his career at Anfield and won them everything barring the Premier League trophy.

His contribution towards helping lift Liverpool's fifth Champions League trophy was immense and he proved himself to be one of the greatest box-to-box midfielders of the modern era. Gerrard accumulated 120 goals across 504 matches in the Premier League, and he is also the fifth-fastest player to have reached 50 top-flight goals. The current Rangers manager was 27 years and 192 days old when he registered his 50th Premier League goal.

4. Paul Scholes

Paul Scholes

Considered to be the greatest midfielder to have played for Manchester United along with Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes was at the heart of some of Sir Alex Ferguson's finest sides. The former Red Devils midfielder was renowned for his surreal passing range and ability to dictate the tempo of the game from the middle of the pitch. Scholes won every trophy available in club football with United and is one of the most decorated midfield players in the league.

Often compared to some of the greatest midfielders of the generation, Scholes also had a violent streak to him for his brash and no-nonsense tackles in midfield. The central midfielder was also known for his sublime strikes from distance. The Englishman famously cut his retirement short and came back to play for the club which eventually resulted in another Premier League trophy. Scholes has 107 goals to his name in 499 appearances and was 27 years and 47 days old when he registered his 50th top-flight goal.

3. David Beckham

David Beckham

Another one of Manchester United's famous Class of '92 members, David Beckham, till this day, is a household name across generations of football watchers. Beckham was renowned for his distinct ability to strike a dead ball and his technique to deliver crosses from wide areas was unparalleled at the time.

The former Real Madrid and AC Milan midfielder is also known across the globe due to his activities off the pitch as Beckham is currently the president of newly-formed Major League Soccer club Inter Miami FC.

One of the faces of Adidas and a host of top brands all over, it's safe to say that Beckham has had no trouble settling into life after football. The wide midfielder played 264 Premier League games for United during which he scored 62 goals, and he was 26 years and 186 days old when he registered his 50th goal in the league.

2. Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard

The holder of this record for the longest of spells, Frank Lampard was arguably the greatest ever goalscoring midfielder in the Premier League era. Another player who has won the Champions League and the Premier League (the latter on three occasions), the former England international was pivotal in defining a brand new era for Chelsea under Jose Mourinho back in 2005, along with the likes of John Terry and Petr Cech.

Lampard's ability to time his runs into the box has helped him immensely throughout his career and he was able to evolve his game. A superb passer of the ball as well, the current Chelsea gaffer was one of the finest midfielders of a generation and remains an icon for young goalscoring midfielders all over the world. Lampard amassed an incredible 177 goals from midfield in 609 appearances for the Blues and remains their all-time highest goalscorer.

He was 26 years and 181 days old when he registered his 50th goal in the Premier League and was the youngest English midfielders to reach this milestone until a player from North London came for his spot.

1. Dele Alli

Dele Alli

A prodigious midfielder who has divided opinion in recent times, Dele Alli is a superb goalscoring midfielder and has thrived during his handful of seasons under Mauricio Pochettino in an advanced role on the pitch. Alli has played all across midfield for Tottenham Hotspur during his career so far, ranging from deeper roles to more advanced, almost second striker-like roles.

Alli moved to Spurs for a mere €5m from MK Dons before establishing himself as a key member of his former manager's plans and has seemingly managed to do so under his new boss Jose Mourinho. The 23-year-old stepped up to take a spot-kick for Mourinho's side during their most recent trip to Burnley and dispatched the ball past Nick Pope to get Spurs a point from the game.

In the process, he registered his 50th goal in English football at the age of 23 years and 331 days, making him the youngest ever English midfielder to do so by some distance in Premier League history.