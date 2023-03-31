Paul Scholes doesn't want Manchester United star to leave and join Premier League rivals next season

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has claimed that he is against the idea of letting midfielder Scott McTominay depart for Premier League rivals.

McTominay has come through the youth ranks of the Red Devils and has been a first-team player for the English giants over the years. The Scotsman has already featured more than 200 times for his boyhood club and has a big fan in the form of former Manchester United star Paul Scholes.

Scholes, regarded as one of the finest midfielders ever to grace the game, has insisted that he does not want McTominay to leave the club. The Englishman has claimed that the Scotland international has been an excellent servant to Manchester United.

Speaking on the Webby & O’Neill YouTube channel, Scholes said:

“He’s done great and will come back with loads of confidence. He’s a really talented player, he’s a really good player. He’s got on with his job and he’s a top class player Scott."

Scholes has claimed that he hates to see Manchester United's homegrown players leave the club and urged his former club to keep the 26-year-old. He added:

“It’s a big few weeks for Scott with rumours about him leaving the club. A lot of rumours about Newcastle. I hate to see homegrown talent leaving the club to be honest with you but sometimes it has to happen. If he can come into this team and show that Casemiro isn’t missed, hopefully he will still be with us next year.”

McTominay has been strongly linked with a move to Newcastle United in recent weeks after falling down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag. He has played just 1386 minutes of first-team football this season but has been pretty solid when called upon.

Paul Scholes delivers glowing verdict on Manchester United starlet who reminds him of Cristiano Ronaldo

Paul Scholes has claimed that Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho is a superstar in the making.

The former Manchester United midfielder has also compared the Argentine sensation to Cristiano Ronaldo. Speaking to Webby & O'Neill, Scholes said:

"I'm really excited about him. Whenever I see him, I'm impressed. He's a superstar in the making. He's so brave in possession. He's very much the way Cristiano was as a young player. He doesn't mind being kicked; he gets up; he goes for more he scores goals. He's got a lot of growing to do, and once he gets a manly body and physical strength, I don't think there's much stopping him."

Alejandro Garnacho has been a revelation this season, having scored four goals and provided five assists in 29 games across competitions.

