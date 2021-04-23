Paulo Dybala reveals stunning 100 goal challenge with Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus

Paulo Dybala has revealed he and Cristiano Ronaldo are involved in a race at Juventus. The two forwards are challenging each other to see who reaches 100 goals first for the club.

Juventus have not been doing well this season, but Cristiano Ronaldo has been in fine form. He has scored 25 goals in 28 matches this season, while Paulo Dybala has scored just thrice in his 15 appearances.

Dybala 🆚 Ronaldo



Who will reach 💯 goals for Juventus first?



Dybala: 99 ⚽

Ronaldo: 97 ⚽ pic.twitter.com/tekDUO5W7Q — Goal (@goal) April 23, 2021

The race is now set for an exciting finish as Paulo Dybala is just one goal away from hitting the century mark at Juventus. Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined in the summer of 2018, is just 3 goals away from reaching triple figures. Talking to Ibai on Twitch this week, Paulo Dybala revealed:

"Ronaldo and I are challenging each other to reach 100 goals with Juventus. I need only one, while he still needs three. He always wants to win, even in training, and if he loses he becomes difficult to deal with for a few minutes."

Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Juventus

Paulo Dybala has his Juventus contract expiring next summer and reports suggest the Serie A side are open to selling him. However, the Argentine is keen on staying at the Allianz Stadium and told Calciomercato:

"The season was negative because Inter will win the league, but we are accustomed to winning. It was a different season, but we've changed a lot, many players and the coach. Hopefully, we can do better next season, learning from our mistakes."

"I've always felt the pressure. Age doesn't count. I believe the most important thing is to be mentally strong. It's not something you learn, and it's the difference between a good player and a star. I had pressure at Cordoba, and I have pressure here at Juventus."

On the Sport Mediaset portal, a vote was held on who would Juve fans choose between Ronaldo and Dybala 📝



Dybala got 79% of the votes 😳 pic.twitter.com/tPZM9bUMCu — D10 Football (@_D10FOOTBALL) April 18, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo's future has also been in the headlines, and he was linked with a move to Real Madrid or PSG in the summer. Los Blancos have distanced themselves from the move right now, while PSG have not shed light on it.

The Portuguese star has been linked with a stunning return to Manchester United in today's papers. But a move back to Old Trafford for Cristiano Ronaldo has been in the rumor mill for a long time.