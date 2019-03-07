×
'Pay me up and I'll go' - Sergio Ramos rebukes the Real Madrid president in a huge dressing room row

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
News
11.93K   //    07 Mar 2019, 20:59 IST

Perez and Ramos had a heated exchange of words after the Champions League elimination.
Perez and Ramos had a heated exchange of words after the Champions League elimination.

What's the story?

Following their 4-1 humiliation at the hands of Dutch outfit, Ajax, Florentino Perez berated the Real Madrid players after the match for their attitude during the game.

Responding to which, the Madrid skipper, Sergio Ramos accused Perez and his board of making poor decisions, blaming them for the miserable season.

In case you didn't know..

Following the Copa del Rey elimination at the hands of their arch-rivals FC Barcelona, Los Blancos hosted the Catalans again, this time around in La Liga with the hope of reducing the points gap between them. However, with another win at the Bernabeu within four days, Valverde's men secured a 12-point lead over their eternal rivals.

Failing miserably in the domestic competitions, Madrid had their only hopes of silverware from the Champions League. But, a sparkling performance from the young Ajax side saw their 2-1 lead from the first leg being overturned as the Dutch side progressed with a 5-3 win on aggregate.

The heart of the matter

Furious at the players' performance during their 4-1 defeat in the Champions League, Florentino Perez berated the squad as he spoke for several minutes, scolding the players for their lack of determination, going as far as to use the term "disgraceful".

Following a strict battering from the Madrid president, Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos accused the club's hierarchy of making poor decisions throughout the season, blaming them for the dreadful campaigns, both at the domestic as well as at the European level.

In the heat of the moment, the former Sevilla man ended up saying, "Pay me up and I'll go". The entire squad witnessed the heated exchange of words between the two.

What's next?

Real Madrid currently occupies the third spot in La Liga and as mentioned above, are 12 points adrift of leaders Barcelona.

Solari's men will take on Real Valladolid in La Liga, away from home, with the hopes of getting back on winning ways.

