Payouts fit for champions: Just how much prize money Liverpool and Man City are set to win vs other top 6 rivals

Raghav Mehta FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 344 // 13 May 2019, 03:57 IST

Manchester City retain their position as the best team in the Premier League.

The reigning champions and the Reds have pulled away from the rest this campaign and their domination of domestic proceedings is reflected in the money they have earned over the course of the season.

However, it is Jurgen Klopp's side who are set to take home the most cash, even more than champions City, despite the latter winning the title.

All 20 of the clubs that competed in the Premier League receive a flat fee of no less than £79.4million, which is a fully equal share across all the teams involved in the competition this season. After that, the money is then distributed according to team popularity, most TV viewership and other factors involved.

According to Nick Harris of Sporting Intelligence, Liverpool are set to receive approximately £149.5million this season as prize money, after all is done.

Liverpool will earn more Premier League money than Man City this season - whether they win the title or not. That's certain. And this is the predicted winnings per club if all clubs stay in the same position. pic.twitter.com/VUTQd7tfkC — Nick Harris (@sportingintel) May 11, 2019

In comparison, Man City on the other hand, will receive £148.1million, falling just short of Liverpool's figure. This disparity in allocation of funds can be attributed to the fact that the Reds have featured in three more TV games than the reigning champions. It breaks down as £33.5million in TV fees for Liverpool plus an additional £36.7million, for finishing behind Pep Guardiola's side as runners-up. The winners will win £38.6million for coming first, and combined with their own total in TV fees, which ammounts to £30.1million.

So, How do these figures compare between other rivals such as Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur?

Sarri's Blues lead their London rivals with £143.1million if they end up third, £6.4million less than Liverpool and £5million less than City. However, If Spurs had managed to overtake them then they would have also move to third in the table, according to the figures of money earned this season. Spurs have featured on TV screens for one game more than Chelsea this season, and will therefore earn an extra £2million. That would have boosted their total to £144.3million and knock the winnings for the Blues down to £141.1million.

Arsenal also find themselves in a similar position. Having pipped the Red Devils to 5th, the Gunners also lead Manchester United in terms of total revenue earned this season.

So, unless your a Man City fan, odds are you aren't too satisfied with this years standings in terms of points, but don't worry, there's always next season to come. Here's to hoping all these clubs can use all of their accumulated funds in the right departments and further enrich the outstanding competition and breathtaking action we call the Premier League.