Pays de Cassel vs PSG Prediction and Betting Tips | January 23, 2023 

PSG continue their pursuit of a record-extending 15th Coupe de France title at the Stade Auguste Damette in Hazebrouck against sixth-tier Pays de Cassel on Monday (January 23).

The Parisians are obviously the overwhelming favourites, but coach Christophe Galtier is unlikely to field his first-team stars, handing them a rest following their trip to Saudi Arabia in midweek.

The French champions were in action against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in Riyadh on Thursday (January 20), securing a nerve-wracking 5-4 friendly win. Lionel Messi, Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos, Kylian Mbappe and Hugo Ekitike were on target for the Parisians as Messi and Ronaldo clashed for perhaps the final time on the field.

Pays de Cassel, meanwhile, are an amateur side founded five years ago as they gear up for their biggest match yet. The Nord outfit saw off fourth-tier side Wasquehal on penalties in the last round to book a date with the reigning Ligue 1 champions.

While beating PSG seems like an improbable task, the very opportunity to play against them is a big occasion for a club of Pays' stature. Pays president has said that the players 'cried tears of joy' after they drew the biggest side in France.

Pays de Cassel vs PSG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

PSG have progressed beyond the fourth round of the competition in their last eight seasons since an exit at this stage against Marseille in the 2013-14 season.

The visitors' run of seven consecutive Coupe de France finals was snapped by OGC Nice last season in the round of 16.

PSG have kept just one clean sheet in their last five games across competitions.

Pays have scored in all three of their French Cup games this season.

Pays de Cassel vs PSG Prediction

Pays are unlikely to come up against PSG's acclaimed trio of Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, who might not even be on the bench after playing a friendly in midweek.

Nevertheless, the Parisians should have enough firepower to see off the amateur outfit comfortably and canter into the Round of 16.

Prediction: Pays de Cassel 0-5 PSG

Pays de Cassel vs PSG Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: PSG

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

