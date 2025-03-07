PEC Zwolle vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9, 2025

PEC Zwolle host AFC Ajax Amsterdam at the Mac3Park Stadion on Sunday in the Eredivisie. The hosts are 14th in the points table with 25 points.

They suffered a 4-2 defeat to Heracles Almelo in their last match, coming from behind to lead 2-1 in the first half via goals from Dylan Vente and Anselmo McNulty before conceding thrice without reply.

Ajax, meanwhile, are closing in on their first Eredivisie title since the 2021-22 season. They were made to work hard for a 1-0 victory over last-placed Almere City in their last outing. Kenneth Taylor got on the scoresheet in the first half to secure maximum points for Francesco Farioli's side. Ajax are eight points clear at the top.

PEC Zwolle vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 50 meetings between Zwolle and Ajax, who lead 36-7.

Ajax are undefeated in 18 competitive games in the fixture since 2014.

Zwolle are without a clean sheet in nine league outings.

The Amsterdam outfit have the best defensive record in the Eredivisie this season, with a goal concession tally of 18.

PEC Zwolle vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Prediction

Zwolle have lost two of their last three matches and have won two of their last 10. They have, however, been decent at home this season.

Ajax, meanwhile, have won their last nine league matches.. De Godenzonen have had the upper hand in this fixture over the years and should extend their winning streak.

Prediction: Zwolle 0-2 Ajax

PEC Zwolle vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Ajax

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of Ajax's last seven matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have scored in two of their last eight matchups.)

