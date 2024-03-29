PEC Zwolle vs Ajax Amsterdam Prediction and Betting Tips | March 31, 2024 

PEC Zwolle host Ajax Amsterdam at the Mac3Park Stadion on Sunday (March 31) in the Eredivisie.

The hosts lost 3-1 to Fortuna Sittard in their last game, finding themselves three goals down before Lennart Thy scored a late consolation to take his league tally for the season to 10. PEC are 13th in the league table with 28 points from 26 games.

Ajax, meanwhile, have endured a torrid campaign and look set to finish outside the top-four for the first time since the 1999-2000 season. They drew 2-2 with Sparta Rotterdam in their last game, falling two goals down before Chuba Akpom and former Tottenham Hotspur man Steven Bergwijn rescued a point.

PEC Zwolle vs Ajax Amsterdam Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 47 meetings, Zwolle trail Ajax 34-6.

Ajax are unbeaten in 16 games in the fixture since 2014.

PEC are without a clean sheet in 15 games in the fixture.

Ajax have scored 57 goals in the Eredivisie this season. Only Feyenoord (66) and leaders PSV Eindhoven (81) have scored more.

PEC have picked up 12 points at home this season. Only Vitesse (8) and last-placed Volendam (7) have managed fewer.

PEC Zwolle vs Ajax Amsterdam Prediction

Zwolle are on a six-game winless streak, losing four. They have won one of their last seven home games.

Ajax, meanwhile, are winless in four games and have won two of their last 11. They are without a win in three road games but should do enough to end that streak.

Prediction: PEC 0-3 Ajax

PEC Zwolle vs Ajax Amsterdam Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Ajax

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of their last eight meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in one of their last five matchups.)