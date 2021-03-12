PEC Zwolle vs Ajax prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

PEC Zwolle are set to play host to Ajax at the MAC³PARK Stadion on Sunday for their latest Eredivisie fixture.

PEC Zwolle come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Frank Wormuth's Heracles Almelo last Sunday at the Erve Asito. Second-half goals from Dutch midfielder Rai Vloet and United States of America international Luca de la Torre ensured victory for Heracles Almelo. Forward Mustafa Saymak scored the consolation goal for PEC Zwolle.

Ajax, on the other hand, beat Gerardo Seoane's Young Boys 3-0 in the first leg of the Round of 16 in the UEFA Europa League. Second-half goals from midfielder Davy Klaassen, Serbian forward Dusan Tadic and young striker Brian Brobbey sealed the deal for Erik ten Hag's Ajax.

PEC Zwolle vs Ajax Head-to-Head

In 18 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Ajax hold the clear advantage. They have won 13 games, lost two and drawn three.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Eredivisie, with Ajax beating PEC Zwolle 4-0. Goals from veteran Dutch striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, now at Schalke, attacker Quincy Promes, now at Spartak Moscow, Brazilian forward Antony and young midfielder Ryan Gravenberch secured the win for Ajax.

PEC Zwolle form guide in the Eredivisie: L-W-L-L-D

Ajax form guide in the Eredivisie: W-D-W-W-W

Advertisement

PEC Zwolle vs Ajax Team News

PEC Zwolle

PEC Zwolle will be without young Serbian striker Slobodan Tedic and right-back Sai van Wermeskerken, who are both nursing injuries. Other than that there are no known issues and manager John Stegeman is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Sai van Wermeskerken, Slobodan Tedic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ajax

Meanwhile, Ajax manager Erik ten Hag could be without the versatile Daley Blind and Morocco international Noussair Mazraoui, who are both doubts to feature. Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana is suspended.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Daley Blind, Noussair Mazraoui

Suspended: Andre Onana

PEC Zwolle vs Ajax Predicted XI

PEC Zwolle Predicted XI (4-3-3): Xavier Mous, Bram van Polen, Sam Kersten, Thomas Lam, Kenneth Paal, Rico Strieder, Pelle Clement, Mustafa Saymak, Virgil Misidjan, Thomas Buitink, Reza Ghoochannejhad

Ajax Predicted XI (4-3-3): Maarten Stekelenburg, Sean Klaiber, Edson Alvarez, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico, Davy Klaassen, Mohammed Kudus, Ryan Gravenberch, David Neres, Sebastien Haller, Dusan Tadic

185 – Dusan Tadic is the player with the joint-most Eredivisie goals & assists since 2010-11, his debut season in the Dutch top-flight (185, level with Luuk de Jong). Relentless. pic.twitter.com/uP7RHVIpCH — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) March 7, 2021

PEC Zwolle vs Ajax Prediction

PEC Zwolle are currently 13th in the Eredivisie league table. They have won only one of their last five league games, and the likes of Reza Ghoochannejhad and Thomas Buitink could prove to be crucial.

Advertisement

Ajax, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table. They are six points ahead of second-placed PSV Eindhoven, and have a game in hand. Erik ten Hag's side are well on their way to another Eredivisie title, with Dusan Tadic continuing to impress.

Ajax are in good form and should be able to beat PEC Zwolle.

Prediction: PEC Zwolle 1-2 Ajax

Also Read: Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo praised for resting Cristiano Ronaldo