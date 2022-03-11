PEC Zwolle vs Feyenoord prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22

Fresh off the back of an emphatic Conference League victory over Partizan, Feyenoord return to the Eredivisie where they face PEC Zwolle at the MAC³PARK Stadion on Sunday.

Having won each of the last five meetings between the sides since 2019, De Stadionclub will feel confident of coming away with the desired result once again.

PEC Zwolle returned to winning ways in the Eredivisie as they saw off fellow relegation battlers Fortuna Sittard 1-0 away from home last Sunday.

Prior to that, Dick Schreuder’s men were on a two-game winless run, claiming one draw and losing 2-0 to Heracles in that time.

The win last time out saw PEC Zwolle leapfrog Fortuna and rise to 16th place in the league table, two points adrift of Willem II Tilburg in safety.

Meanwhile, Feyenoord turned in a performance of the highest quality last time out as they claimed a 5-2 win over Partizan in the first leg of their Conference League round-of-16 tie.

Manager Arne Slot will hope that result can serve as a springboard for a fine run of form as they return to the Eredivisie, where they have failed to win any of their last two games.

With 52 points from 25 games, Feyenoord are currently third in the Eredivisie standings, six points off second-placed PSV Eindhoven.

PEC Zwolle vs Feyenoord Head-To-Head

Feyenoord have been utterly imperious in the history of this fixture, claiming 18 wins from their previous 25 encounters.

PEC Zwolle have managed five wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on two different occasions.

PEC Zwolle Form Guide: D-W-D-L-W

Feyenoord Form Guide: W-W-L-D-W

PEC Zwolle vs Feyenoord Team News

PEC Zwolle

The hosts will take to the pitch without the services of Dean Huiberts, Samir Lagsir, Sam Kersten and Rav van den Berg, who are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Dean Huiberts, Samir Lagsir, Sam Kersten, Rav van den Berg

Suspended: None

Feyenoord

Barring any late fitness concerns, Philippe Sandler remains the only injury concern for Feyenoord heading into Sunday’s game.

Injured: Philippe Sandler

Suspended: None

PEC Zwolle vs Feyenoord Predicted XI

PEC Zwolle Predicted XI (3-5-2): Kostas Lamprou, Bram van Polen, Yuta Nakayama, Maikel van der Werff; Djavan Anderson, Mufasa Saymak, Thomas Van den Belt, Pelle Clement, Mees de Wit; Oussama Darfalou, Daishawn Redan

Feyenoord Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Justin Bijlow; Tyrell Malacia, Marcos Senesi, Gernot Trauner, Tyrell Malacia; Fredrik Aursnes, Orkun Kokcu; Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Cyril Dessiers, Guus Til; Bryan Linssen

PEC Zwolle vs Feyenoord Prediction

On the back of a dominant European victory, Feyenoord will come into the Eredivisie with renewed confidence as they look to end their two-match winless run.

Looking at the gulf in class and quality between the two sides, and the history of results in this fixture, we are backing the visitors to come away with all three points unscathed.

Prediction: PEC Zwolle 0-3 Feyenoord

Edited by Peter P