PEC Zwolle vs PSV Eindhoven prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

PEC Zwolle are set to host PSV Eindhoven at MAC³PARK Stadion on Sunday in their next Eredivisie fixture.

PEC Zwolle come into this game on the back of a 4-0 win over Sparta Rotterdam nearly 20 days ago. A brace from Iranian forward Reza Ghoochannejhad and goals from Dutch midfielder Clint Leemans and Japan international Yuta Nakayama secured a comfortable win for John Stegeman's side.

To add insult to injury, Sparta Rotterdam had left-back Mica Pinto sent off in the first half.

PSV Eindhoven, on the other hand, beat Fortuna Sittard 2-0 nearly two weeks ago at the Philips Stadion. Goals from young Netherlands international Donyell Malen and emerging star Noni Madueke sealed the victory for Roger Schmidt's men.

PEC Zwolle vs PSV Eindhoven Head-to-Head

In 17 previous encounters between the two sides, PSV Eindhoven hold the clear advantage. They have won 14 games, lost two and drawn one.

The two clubs last met each other last year, with PSV Eindhoven thrashing PEC Zwolle 4-1. Goals from Netherlands international Jorrit Hendrix, the prodigious midfielder Mohamed Ihattaren, winger Bruma and young forward Cody Gakpo resulted in victory for their side. Mustafa Saymak scored the consolation goal for PEC Zwolle.

PEC Zwolle form guide in the Eredivisie: L-D-W

Advertisement

PSV Eindhoven form guide in the Eredivisie: W-W-D-W

PEC Zwolle vs PSV Eindhoven Team News

PEC Zwolle manager John Stegeman will be unable to call upon the services of German midfielder Rico Strieder, who is out with an injury. Finland international Thomas Lam is suspended.

Injured: Rico Strieder

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Thomas Lam

Meanwhile, PSV Eindhoven have a few injury issues to deal with. German left-back Philipp Max and Argentine forward Maximiliano Romero are out with injuries. There remain doubts over the availability of Mexico international Erick Gutierrez and young centre-back Armando Obispo.

Injured: Philipp Max, Maximiliano Romero

Doubtful: Erick Gutierrez, Armando Obispo

Suspended: None

PEC Zwolle vs PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI

PEC Zwolle Predicted XI (4-3-3): Michael Zetterer, Sai van Wermerskerken, Sam Kersten, Bram van Polen, Kenneth Paal, Dean Huiberts, Yuta Nakayama, Jesper Drost, Clint Leemans, Reza Ghoochannejhad, Immanuel Pherai

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-4-2): Yvon Mvogo, Denzel Dumfries, Jordan Teze, Timo Baumgartl, Nick Viergever, Mauro Junior, Ibrahim Sangare, Mario Gotze, Cody Gakpo, Eran Zahavi, Donyell Malen

PEC Zwolle vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction

PEC Zwolle registered their first win of the season in their last league game. Reza Ghoochannejhad scored a brace, and much will rely on the veteran striker to lead the line and provide the goals once more.

PSV Eindhoven, on the other hand, have enjoyed a good transfer window. Germany international Mario Gotze is the big-name signing, but midfielder Ibrahim Sangare could prove to be a shrewd acquisition. With exciting young talents like Donyell Malen, Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Ihattaren, new manager Roger Schmidt has a good squad to work with.

Advertisement

PSV Eindhoven are among the favourites to win the Eredivisie, and they have begun well. They should be able to emerge victorious in this game.

Prediction: PEC Zwolle 0-2 PSV Eindhoven

Also Read: Bayern Munich would not have sold Kingsley Coman to Manchester United, admits sporting director