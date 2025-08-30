PEC Zwolle vs Utrecht Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31st 2025

PEC Zwolle will welcome Utrecht to MAC³PARK stadion in the Eredivisie on Sunday. Both teams have six points in the league thus far, though PEC have played a game fewer.

The hosts have enjoyed a perfect start to their league campaign, and after a 1-0 win over Twente, they recorded a 2-0 away win over Telstar. They will play a league game for the first time in almost two weeks.

The visitors had begun their campaign with a comfortable 4-0 home triumph over Heracles but suffered a 2-1 loss to Sparta in their second match. They bounced back with a 4-1 win over Excelsior last week. Miguel Rodríguez and David Min scored in the first half, while Victor Jensen bagged a second-half brace.

They continued that form in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League qualifying playoffs and were held to a goalless draw, but booked their place in the league phase with a 2-0 win on aggregate.

PEC Zwolle vs Utrecht Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 52 times in competitive games. The visitors have exactly 26 wins to their name, while PEC have nine wins and 17 games have ended in draws.

Utreg were unbeaten in their two league meetings against the hosts last season. They recorded a home win and were held to a 3-3 draw in the reverse fixture.

The visitors have scored at least three goals in seven of their last 11 games in this fixture.

The hosts are the only team yet to concede a goal in the Eredivisie this season.

Blauwvingers have won just one of their last 10 meetings against the visitors, with that triumph registered at home.

PEC are currently on a six-game unbeaten streak in the Eredivisie.

PEC Zwolle vs Utrecht Prediction

Blauwvingers are unbeaten in their last five home games in the league, playing out two draws. They are unbeaten in their last eight home games in this fixture, though six games have ended in draws.

The visitors are winless in their last three away games in the Eredivisie, failing to score in two. Their two wins in the league this season have been registered at home.

Considering their recent history at MAC³PARK stadion, a low-scoring draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: PEC Zwolle 1-1 Utrecht

PEC Zwolle vs Utrecht Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

