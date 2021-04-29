Pedro's Top 5 moments at Chelsea

Pedro Rodriguez’s five-year stint at Chelsea was eventful, to say the least, as the Spaniard worked under five different managers at Stamford Bridge. Nevertheless, he was a respected figure at the club and gained plaudits for his versatility, work ethic and ability to strike the ball with both feet.

Having joined Chelsea from Barcelona in 2015, Pedro hit the ground immediately in the Premier League and impressed with his attacking output. The Spaniard won every major trophy with Barcelona and decided to move to England to take on a new challenge and add to his growing trophy cabinet.

He did just that, as he helped Chelsea win the Premier League in 2017, the FA Cup in 2018 and UEFA Europa League in 2019. With 26 major honors to his name -- three of those with Chelsea -- Pedro is one of the most decorated players of his generation. The 33-year-old left Chelsea in 2020, as he signed a three-year deal with Serie A side AS Roma.

Pedro’s spell at Chelsea was a successful one, as he notched up 43 goals and 28 assists across 206 in all competitions. On that note, here are five of his best moments at Stamford Bridge.

#5 Goal on Chelsea debut against West Bromwich Albion

Three days after his move from Barcelona, Pedro came off the bench to make his debut against West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns. The Spaniard took next to no time to announce himself to the Blues faithful, as he scored a goal to help Chelsea win the game 3-2.

Pedro exchanged passes with Eden Hazard and drove his way into the box, as his effort deflected past the West Brom goalkeeper for his debut goal.

#4 Goal against Tottenham in 2019

In February 2019, Pedro scored a crucial goal for Chelsea against Tottenham Hotspur, as he helped his side to a 2-0 victory. The game proved to be crucial in the race for the top four, as the Blues eventually finished third behind Manchester City and Liverpool.

After being played in by Cesar Azpilicueta, Pedro’s clever turn and finish landed up in the back of the net through the legs of Hugo Lloris, as he broke the deadlock for his side in the second half.

Kieran Trippier’s hilarious own goal was the icing on the cake for the Blues, as they recorded another famous victory against their London rivals.

Video Embed - https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=185795712694832

#3 Goal against Manchester United in 2016

Pedro scored in the first minute against Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United, as the Portuguese tactician’s return to Chelsea as an opposition manager turned out to be an unhappy one. He expertly controlled a long pass and slotted the ball into an empty net after rounding Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, as he helped Chelsea break the deadlock.

The Blues went on to record a resounding 4-0 victory, but Pedro got the ball rolling with his goal in the first minute of the game.

Video Embed - https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1166817643519522

#2 Scoring Chelsea’s 8000th goal in their history

In 2017, Pedro opened the scoring for Chelsea against Watford with a magnificent strike from outside the penalty area. The goal was Chelsea’s 8000th in their illustrious history and was brought up with a truly special goal, as the Spaniard’s right-footed effort from the edge of the box riffled into the back of the net.

#1 Winning the Premier League title with Chelsea

Pedro played a pivotal role in Chelsea’s Premier League triumph in the 2016-17 season. Antonio Conte’s side were by far the best team in the country and took the Premier League by storm with their 3-4-3 formation, with the Spaniard playing a starring role in attack alongside Eden Hazard and Diego Costa.

He finished the season with nine goals and 10 assists across 35 appearances in the Premier League, as he won his first trophy as a Chelsea player.