Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Pedro signs new Chelsea contract

Ishu Roy
ANALYST
News
840   //    03 Aug 2018, 14:36 IST

Leicester City v Chelsea - The Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final
Leicester City v Chelsea - The Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final

What's the story?

Pedro has signed a one-year contract extension with the Blues which will keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2020, according to the official club website.

"It is very good for me, I am really happy here in the club, with my team-mates, the supporters and the club in general," Pedro admitted.

In case you didn't know...

The winger joined Chelsea in the summer of 2015 and found his feet in his second season, where he netted 13 goals, eventually helping Antonio Conte and Chelsea win the domestic title. For his memorable long rangers that season, Pedro was awarded the Premier League Goal of the Month accolade twice. In a total of 131 appearances for the Pensioners, the 31-year-old has scored 28 goals.

Pedro has also won the FA Cup in his Chelsea career so far, being highly instrumental in the triumph, especially in the intense quarter-final fixture against Leicester City where he scored the all-important goal.

The heart of the matter

He has started pre-season in prodigious fashion, netting against Inter Milan and Perth Glory. His current form coupled with the way he ended last season could be the main reason for this new contract.

"It’s important for me to continue with Chelsea, I am comfortable here and want to win new titles and trophies. I want to help the team, score goals, and I repeat, I am really happy," the winger added.

Delighted about Pedro's new contract, the club director shared his contentment too.

 "We are very happy to secure Pedro’s services for another year. Since becoming a Chelsea player he has regularly demonstrated his quality on the field and we look forward to seeing him continue to flourish under the guidance of Maurizio Sarri," Marina Granovskaia said.

Video

Quite spectacular, indeed.

What's next?

With a burgeoning knack of finding the back of the net from distance, wriggling past opponents and infusing energy into proceedings, Pedro will be up and ready to start his season against the dynamic Manchester City in the Community Shield, before travelling to the Kirklees Stadium to face Huddersfield Town in the Premier League.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Pedro Rodríguez Ledesma Stamford Bridge Stadium Chelsea Transfer News
Ishu Roy
ANALYST
19 years old. Studious observer of cricket and football. Writer at penalty-kick and thefootballaddict. Former writer at MadAboutEpl, The4thOfficial and Soccersouls.
Pedro signs one-year Chelsea contract extension
RELATED STORY
5 wingers Chelsea should target as replacements for Pedro
RELATED STORY
Pedro sees similarities between Sarri and Guardiola
RELATED STORY
Perth Glory 0 Chelsea 1: Pedro earns win in Sarri's first...
RELATED STORY
Report: Chelsea Star Offered New Contract Worth £290,000...
RELATED STORY
6 Players Chelsea really need to sell 
RELATED STORY
Manchester City make another signing, Chelsea player...
RELATED STORY
3 Chelsea Players Who Impressed against Perth Glory
RELATED STORY
4 players Chelsea should sell this summer 
RELATED STORY
Why Chelsea fans can be optimistic under Sarri
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us