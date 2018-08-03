Pedro signs new Chelsea contract

Leicester City v Chelsea - The Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final

What's the story?

Pedro has signed a one-year contract extension with the Blues which will keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2020, according to the official club website.

"It is very good for me, I am really happy here in the club, with my team-mates, the supporters and the club in general," Pedro admitted.

In case you didn't know...

The winger joined Chelsea in the summer of 2015 and found his feet in his second season, where he netted 13 goals, eventually helping Antonio Conte and Chelsea win the domestic title. For his memorable long rangers that season, Pedro was awarded the Premier League Goal of the Month accolade twice. In a total of 131 appearances for the Pensioners, the 31-year-old has scored 28 goals.

Pedro has also won the FA Cup in his Chelsea career so far, being highly instrumental in the triumph, especially in the intense quarter-final fixture against Leicester City where he scored the all-important goal.

The heart of the matter

He has started pre-season in prodigious fashion, netting against Inter Milan and Perth Glory. His current form coupled with the way he ended last season could be the main reason for this new contract.

"It’s important for me to continue with Chelsea, I am comfortable here and want to win new titles and trophies. I want to help the team, score goals, and I repeat, I am really happy," the winger added.

Delighted about Pedro's new contract, the club director shared his contentment too.

"We are very happy to secure Pedro’s services for another year. Since becoming a Chelsea player he has regularly demonstrated his quality on the field and we look forward to seeing him continue to flourish under the guidance of Maurizio Sarri," Marina Granovskaia said.

What's next?

With a burgeoning knack of finding the back of the net from distance, wriggling past opponents and infusing energy into proceedings, Pedro will be up and ready to start his season against the dynamic Manchester City in the Community Shield, before travelling to the Kirklees Stadium to face Huddersfield Town in the Premier League.