Penybont vs FC Santa Coloma Prediction and Betting Tips | July 13, 2023

Penybont welcome FC Santa Coloma to Brewery Field in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday (July 13).

The hosts are set to play their first game in a UEFA club competition. They obtained qualification after finishing third in the 2022–23 Cymru Premier – the Welsh top flight. Their season ended last April, but Penybont have been playing friendlies in the build-up to their European campaign.

Penybont have played two friendlies so far, losing against Cardiff City 2-0 on July 1 and beating Haverfordwest County 1-0 three days later. The Bridgend-based team will hope to maintain their commendable home form when they take on Coloma. Penybont have won their last three games at Brewery Field.

Meanwhile, Coloma took part in the UEFA Europa Conference League for the first time in 2021-22, reaching the second qualifying round. However, they were unable to return the following season. Coloma earned qualification after finishing third in the 2022–23 Primera Divisió – the top-tier football league in Andorra.

Colomencs have been playing in European competitions since 2001-02. They have participated in nine editions of the UEFA Champions League, reaching the second qualifying round in 2014-15. They have also made it to the second qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League thrice.

Penybont vs FC Santa Coloma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will play each other for the first time.

Penybont have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five home games.

The hosts have scored nine goals and conceded thrice in their last five games.

Coloma have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five away games.

Penybont have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five games, like Coloma.

Form Guide: Penybont: W-L-W-D-L; Santa Coloma: L-L-W-D-W

Penybont vs FC Santa Coloma Prediction

Penybont have signed five players on free transfers, including centre-forward Dan Griffiths, ahead of their campaign. Kane Owen and Mael Davies were the top performers for the side last term, delivering eight and six assists respectively.

Meanwhile, Eloy Gila, Christian Novoa and Carles Coto excelled for Santa Coloma last season, making sizeable returns of 11, nine and six goals respectively. They're expected to constitute the team’s attacking threat in the new season, too.

Penybont come in as the favourites due to home advantage.

Prediction: Penybont 2-1 Santa Coloma

Penybont vs FC Santa Coloma Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Penybont

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Penybont to score first – Yes

Tip 4: FC Santa Coloma to score - Yes

