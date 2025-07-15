Penybont vs Zalgiris Prediction and Betting Tips | July 17th 2025

Penybont will go up against Zalgiris at the Cardiff City Stadium on Thursday in the second leg of their 2025-26 first-round UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying campaign. The home side have a mountain to climb if they are to advance to the next round after a poor showing in the first leg.

Ad

Penybont were outmatched last Thursday as they lost the first leg 3-0 and were lucky to avoid conceding more after going down to 10 men in the 64th minute. The Welsh outfit were in decent form going into their last outing, having won three out of four club friendlies and will hope to return to winning ways this midweek to keep alive their chances of making the main rounds of a European competition for the first time in their history.

Ad

Trending

Zalgiris, on the other hand, are in superb form, with Thursday's win marking their 12th victory in a 13-match unbeaten streak that dates back to April. The Lithuanian side are currently sat atop the A Lyga table, six points clear with less than half a season to go and will be confident to continue their impressive form when they take the trip to Wales.

Penybont vs Zalgiris Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's first-leg clash marked the first-ever meeting between the two sides.

Penybont have never made it past the first qualifying round of a European competition in their club history. Zalgiris, meanwhile, have only made it as far as the second qualifying round on two occasions.

The Green-Whites have faced off against Welsh opposition thrice and have won one and lost two.

The home side had scored in eight consecutive games before failing to score in last week's defeat.

The away side have the best defensive and the best offensive records in the Lithuanian top flight with 38 goals scored and only 10 conceded after 19 games played.

Ad

Penybont vs Zalgiris Prediction

Penybont are the underdogs on Thursday and are increasingly unlikely to overturn the three-goal deficit from the first leg. The Welsh side will only hope to avoid another embarrassing scoreline and likely settle for a draw.

The Green-Whites are favorites and only need to avoid complacency to pick up another win over the hosts.

Prediction: Penybont 0-3 Zalgiris

Penybont vs Zalgiris Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Zalgiris to win

Ad

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the home side's last seven games have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the visitors' last six outings)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More