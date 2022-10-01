"People are making him a scapegoat" - Manchester United legend backs Harry Maguire to bounce back 

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Ince believes Red Devils captain Harry Maguire will bounce back from his recent decline in form. The England international has been criticized by many for his lackluster performances recently in the UEFA Nations League.

Maguire featured in the England national team's 3-3 draw against Germany on Monday (September 26). The Manchester United defender made a clumsy challenge and gave away an unnecessary penalty which Ilkay Gundogan converted.

Defending his former club's captain, Ince said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I think Harry Maguire has been very good for England in the past. It’s difficult because the situation at the moment is he’s not playing for Manchester United, so he lacks that match-fit sharpness."

He added:

"I think it’s tough because people are making him a scapegoat at the moment. We had the same situation with Raheem Sterling In the Euros. Now, some fans have moved on to Maguire, but you know, it’s nice as a player. I think it’s a case of, he’s going to be a little bit down cause he is not playing United – last year he was captaining the team week in, week out."

Ince further went on to say:

"All he can do is fight, fight his way back in it. You have to fight to get your place. But one thing he does have is the confidence of Gareth, and Southgate’s always picked him, and I believe he will continue to. He should find a lot of confidence in that and now he’s got to try and fight his way back into the United team before the World Cup starts."

Manchester United are currently fifth in the Premier League table and will next face Manchester City this Sunday (October 2) at the Etihad.

Paul Ince shares further advice for Manchester United captain amid poor form

The retired England international shared some advice for Maguire on how to recover from his dip in form. Ince said:

"As a player, I think when you lose, we all lose confidence. There’s not one player that I know who’s never lost his confidence and you have to battle your way through it. You have to come out on top. You've got to be mentally tough, you can’t let it affect you because you have to move on eventually."

He added:

"But yeah it’s been a harsh period for him, I don’t like to see it. I don’t like to see our fans booing our own players, it’s not nice for him. He’s got ta try and get back in the United first team, and hopefully then go on to play for England at the World Cup."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



“His quality is really good, you see that from his caps for England. I am sure he can turn it around — really, I am convinced of that”. Erik ten Hag on Harry Maguire: “I’ve to coach him and back him — but I back Maguire because I believe in him”.“His quality is really good, you see that from his caps for England. I am sure he can turn it around — really, I am convinced of that”. Erik ten Hag on Harry Maguire: “I’ve to coach him and back him — but I back Maguire because I believe in him”. 🔴 #MUFC“His quality is really good, you see that from his caps for England. I am sure he can turn it around — really, I am convinced of that”. https://t.co/1HLZjXLf17

