"People can think what they want" - Eden Hazard talks about his time at Real Madrid

Eden Hazard has hit out at critics claiming he is unsettled at Real Madrid. The Belgian has endured a difficult time since joining Los Blancos from Chelsea in 2019, struggling due to injuries and lack of form. He has managed just five goals from 46 appearances since his move to the Santiago Bernabeu and has been a shadow of his former self.

However, things have begun to look brighter for him of late. Hazard featured in all of Real Madrid’s first three games this season, hinting that he might be getting back to full fitness. The player returned to action for Belgium on Thursday in a 5-2 victory over Estonia.

Hazard set up Hans Vanaken to score the equalizer in the 22nd minute after the home side had taken the lead in the second minute of the game. It was a decent night for the player who played 74 minutes before he was replaced by Albert Sambi Lokonga, with Belgium leading 4-1.

📊 | Eden Hazard 🆚 Estonia:



• 74 minutes played

• 1 assist

• 92 touches

• 96% pass accuracy

• 1/2 dribbles completed

• 4 key passes pic.twitter.com/F73XI3f5AJ — Hazard Xtra. (@HazardXtra) September 2, 2021

Speaking after the game, as relayed by Marca, the Real Madrid star claimed he was happy at the Santiago Bernabeu, despite not playing as much as he would have liked.

“It's not true that I'm unhappy at Real Madrid, I feel very happy and you know that a player is always happy when they're playing. I haven't played much, nor have I scored, but that doesn't influence the love I have for the club. I'm very happy in the city of Madrid,” said Hazard.

The Belgian went on to brush aside notions that he was frustrated at the club. Hazard also remains hopeful of getting back to his best and proving his critics wrong soon.

“The situation has been made complicated by COVID and injuries, but I'm happy. People can think what they want, but I'm happy in Madrid. I know I can do good things there and that's it. When I score goals, when I smile again, everyone will say that I'm happy again, but I'm already happy. I'm missing playing,” said Hazard.

🎙| Eden Hazard: “I'm waiting for that moment when I can prove myself again”. pic.twitter.com/G1Q4nnxanV — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) September 1, 2021

Real Madrid have enjoyed a decent start to the season

Carlo Ancelotti has started the season well

Real Madrid have enjoyed a decent start to life under Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian took charge of the club for his second tenure over the summer and already looks to have rejuvenated the squad. Los Blancos have two wins and a draw from their opening three games, having scored seven goals and conceded three.

Like the Sportskeeda Football Facebook page for regular updates!

Edited by S Chowdhury