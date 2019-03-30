×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

People said it was crazy to pay £70 million for a centre-back - Mauricio Pochettino believes Liverpool were right to spend big on Virgil van Dijk 

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
121   //    30 Mar 2019, 12:47 IST

He has emerged as a pivotal figure in the Merseyside outfit's race for the Premier League title
He has emerged as a pivotal figure in the Merseyside outfit's race for the Premier League title

What's the story?

Tottenham Hotspur boss, Mauricio Pochettino, has hailed Liverpool's decision to spend big on centre-back, Virgil van Dijk, who has emerged as a pivotal figure in the Merseyside outfit's race for the Premier League title.

In case you didn't know...

Van Dijk left Southampton to join the Reds on January 2018 in a £70 million transfer that made him the most expensive defender ever.

Since then, the Dutchman has helped Liverpool to a record 17 clean sheets, having conceded only 18 goals in the entire season so far.

The 26-year-old has recently insisted that a title-winning campaign is exactly what he was looking for when he left the Saints.

Speaking to Liverpool's official website, he said,

"It's definitely what I wanted. You hope to be in this kind of position - challenging for the Premier League title, being as far as we are in the Champions League now and reaching the final last season."
"I think the ultimate thing would be winning something with Liverpool and we still have any chance to win it. So let's just go for it."
"The most important thing is to enjoy it. We have to give it our all and make sure we have no regrets at the end of it."

The heart of the matter

Pochettino believes Van Dijk has more than justified his hefty price tag at Anfield, admitting that Liverpool was right to spend.

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters, (via Goal), he said,

"When a team like Liverpool need to improve their team in a certain area, people said it was crazy to pay £70m for a centre-back."
"But Liverpool were right. They picked Van Dijk, because at that moment they believed he was the best centre-back in England who could make them better, and they were right."
"Some people said, ‘Why would you pay £70m for a centre-back?’ But the people who believed other things have now been shown that Liverpool were right."
"If you are going to sign the player who is going to improve your team, then it is not a lot of money."
"Because when you consider what it means to win a Champions League or a Premier League, it is cheaper to spend this type of money."

What's next?

Liverpool will hope to win a crucial three points when they face Tottenham Hotspur tomorrow night.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Tottenham Hotspur Virgil van Dijk Mauricio Pochettino
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Virgil Van Dijk: Liverpool's ladder to the Premier League title
RELATED STORY
Former Chelsea player backs Virgil van Dijk's nomination for PFA Player of the Year award, and also revealed the Dutchman nearly joined Brighton
RELATED STORY
How Virgil Van Dijk is Turning Liverpool into a Champion Team
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: Former Reds striker hails Virgil van Dijk as pivotal to Liverpool's title challenge
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: Virgil van Dijk is the best centre-back in the world, says teammate
RELATED STORY
Liverpool News: Virgil van Dijk could be forced to move house after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's appointment
RELATED STORY
Premier League 18/19; Liverpool vs Tottenham: 3 crucial factors to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Virgil van Dijk has one weakness which has not been exposed yet, claims ex-Liverpool winger
RELATED STORY
Sergio Ramos better than Virgil Van Dijk, says Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand
RELATED STORY
Virgil van Dijk: The anchor driving Liverpool's invincible campaign 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 32
Today FUL MAN 06:00 PM Fulham vs Manchester City
Today BRI SOU 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton
Today BUR WOL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Today CRY HUD 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town
Today LEI AFC 08:30 PM Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth
Today MAN WAT 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Watford
Today WES EVE 11:00 PM West Ham vs Everton
Tomorrow CAR CHE 06:35 PM Cardiff City vs Chelsea
Tomorrow LIV TOT 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Tottenham
02 Apr ARS NEW 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us