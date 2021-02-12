Pep Guardiola challenges Bayern Munich 2021 to face off against his Barcelona 2009 

Former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola has hilariously challenged Hansi Flick's Bayern Munich to a Champions vs Champions match. The Manchester City manager wanted the two sides to win the sextuples to face each other for the best-of-the-best title.

Bayern Munich won the Club World Cup last night by beating Tigres in the final. Benjamin Pavard scored the only goal of the game as the European Champions sealed their sextuple.

Bayern Munich created history in the process and became the second side ever to achieve the feat. Pep Guardiola sent a video to congratulate his former side and said:

"Big congratulations to all the Bayern family for this incredible success, to be the Club World Cup champions and especially to win six titles. We are so proud, I am so proud, a big congratulations for everyone, especially Hansi [Flick], the players and the backroom staff for this amazing thing."

"But I would like to say to Hansi that you are the second team to win the six titles in a row! Before you, there was another team, Barcelona… so maybe I can call Messi and company and we can play for the seventh title? Tell me when and where and we will be there!"

Pep Guardiola became the first manager to win the sextuple back in 2009 when his Barcelona side won every single trophy they played for. He also won four trophies in his first season as Bayern coach.

Will there be a Bayern Munich vs Barcelona match?

Though Pep Guardiola has issued the challenge, it is improbable that the match will take place in reality. Though It would be a feast for fans around the world, but would be a mismatch at this point.

While the Bayern Munich players are still in their prime, only 3 players from Barcelona's starting XI in the 2009 Champions League final are still playing. Lionel Messi, Andreas Iniesta and Sergio Busquets are yet to hang up their boots from that legendary team.

Barcelona fans are still reeling from memories of the 8-2 thrashing that Bayern inflicted on them last season, but this fixture cannot realistically erase them.