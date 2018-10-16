Pep Guardiola has picked his favourites for winning the UEFA Champions League

Manchester City Training Session and Press Conference

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has named three teams he believes are contenders for the current edition of the UEFA Champions League.

After winning the Premier League title last season, the Cityzens were considered to be favourites to go all the way and win Europe's elite club competition under Pep Guardiola.

However, fellow Premier League club Liverpool surpassed the champions to play the finals against Real Madrid in May.

Pep Guardiola has downplayed Manchester City's chances of a European title this season, while disclosing the names of three teams he thinks might achieve the feat.

Speaking about the club's European chances, Pep said on Sunday, "Our great success as a club was the Champions League semi-final, in all our history.

"I don't know whether we are ready, it's the truth, I don't know. We don't have much history behind us, but so much confidence.

"It's not just a matter of coach, players, club and supporters. It's a matter of believing we can and we have to win, and honestly, I don't know whether we have already reached this point."

The City boss then went on to say that clubs like Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus might win the title.

Guardiola said, "My favourites are the teams that have a history bigger than us – Real Madrid, Barcelona, these teams.

"I believe Juventus buying Cristiano [Ronaldo] wanted to show that this year they want to win. They reached the final twice, each time they get closer.

"Atletico Madrid will be playing at home. It's a team that did very well in the last few years. And then some other team will be in, and I hope we can be there too."

Despite Guardiola's comments, Manchester City still stand as one of the English clubs that could potentially win a European title. The Premier League champions currently stand at second place in the Champions League Group F.