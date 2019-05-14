×
Pep Guardiola moves ahead of Jose Mourinho in terms of trophies won, matches Sir Alex Ferguson's record

Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
News
62   //    14 May 2019, 02:41 IST

Pep Guardiola now has one more trophy than his Portuguese counterpart Mourinho
Pep Guardiola now has one more trophy than his Portuguese counterpart Mourinho

What's the story?

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has overtaken Jose Mourinho in terms of major honors won by clinching the Premier League title in a tantalizing final-day finish, with a razor-thin margin of a single point proving to be the difference between the Cityzens and Liverpool.

The success at the English top flight was the Catalan's fifth major honor at the Etihad Stadium and the 26th overall, which is one better than Mourinho's tally of 25.

He also became the first manager in England since Sir Alex Ferguson to win back-to-back Premier League titles.

In case you didn't know...

Guardiola kicked off the current campaign with 23 trophies to his name, two behind Mourinho, who had won the 25th title of his career in the UEFA Europa League back in 2017.

The former Barcelona manager kicked off the season with a win in the FA Community Shield in August last year, reducing the gap to one. Later in the season he claimed his EFL trophy to match the former Chelsea boss' record.

Both of these managers have been vying for the title of world's best manager over the last decade, as the duo had won the league title in every country they've managed in and have also lifted the coveted UEFA Champions League trophy twice apiece.

The heart of the matter...

Manchester City won the 27th edition of the EPL in a grand fashion, edging past Liverpool by just one point. This win meant that their manager Guardiola had now overtaken his arch-rival Mourinho, the self-proclaimed 'Special One' in terms of titles won, becoming the fifth most successful manager in history.

His 26th trophy came in his managerial career that has spanned little over a decade now, as opposed to Mourinho who also has an impressive tally of 25 trophies, but had stepped into the world of coaching much before the former Barcelona captain, in 2001 with Benfica.

Guardiola's titles summed up in one image. (Source: Marca)
Guardiola's titles summed up in one image. (Source: Marca)
He also became just the third manager in the competition's history to retain the title and the first since 2009, when Sir Alex Ferguson achieved the feat with rivals Manchester United.

What's next?

Jose Mourinho will have all the opportunities to pip Guardiola next season, given that he lands a job in the months that follow.

Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Jose Mourinho Pep Guardiola
