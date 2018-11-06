Pep Guardiola names the player he thinks is the best corner-taker in the Premier League

Manchester City v Southampton FC - Premier League

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has spoken about his side's 6-1 rout over Southampton on Sunday, while also naming the player he thinks is the best penalty-taker in the Premier League.

The reigning Premier League champions went head-to-head with a bottom-of-the-table Southampton on Sunday in a game which saw the Citizens beat their opponents 6-1.

Goals from Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero, David Silva, Leroy Sane and an own goal from Wesley Hoedt condemned the Saints to a humiliating defeat.

Despite his side's win, Guardiola was far from happy with City's defensive capabilities during the game.

Speaking at the post-match conference, the manager said (via The Independent), "We were lucky to score the fourth goal at the last minute of the first half because I had the feeling the game was not over."

Guardiola went on to heap praise on James Ward Prowse's deadball technique, deeming him "the best taker in the league".

He said, "We played with the ball so good but not without the ball. We were not stable behind. We concede a lot of corner kicks and with the best taker in the league [James Ward-Prowse] like Southampton had."

He further added that the Saints had been given too many opportunities to score: "When they were close to our box, [we had] the feeling they can score goals. When we had that feeling it’s not good."

"We can improve and that is good. I like to have that feeling that we won 6-1 and are top but at the same time we have to improve in many situations to be a more stable team because when we arrive in the next steps of the Champions League, when you concede in those situations you are out because the level is higher," he concluded.

Guardiola's City currently sit at the top of the Premier League table with 29 points, followed closely by Chelsea and Liverpool at 27 points each.