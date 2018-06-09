Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Pep Guardiola's 5 worst signings to date

Here, we take a look at the 5 worst signings by Pep Guardiola during his managerial career thus far - at Barcelona, Bayern and City.

sujith mohan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 09 Jun 2018, 11:18 IST
2.91K
Manchester City v Huddersfield Town - Premier League
Pep lifting the Premier League trophy aloft following City's draw with Huddersfield

Pep Guardiola is one of the best managers that football has ever seen. Although he has often been criticised for managing only the top European sides, he has brought a lot of success to the clubs he has coached in previous seasons.

His tenure at Barcelona was a revelation in club football. He led them to three La Liga titles, as well as two UEFA Champions League trophies along the way. His spell in Germany with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich was not as successful in comparison, but that is based on the high expectations he sets for himself - losing in the Champions League semi-finals in three successive seasons is always hard to take.

Another move, this time to England, saw critics relish the opportunity to critique and slam Guardiola's perceived arrogance for trying to change too much too quickly - Manchester City were trophyless during his maiden campaign in the top-flight.

This past season though, they secured a Premier League and cup double, while breaking numerous records while doing so.

Throughout his managerial career, Pep has made some great acquisitions including the likes of Dani Alves, Gerard Pique, Joshua Kimmich, Robert Lewandowski, Gabriel Jesus and Leroy Sané to name but a few. Although most have proven to be a huge success, some of them have failed miserably.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five worst signings made by Pep Guardiola during his managerial career to date. 

#5 Nolito

Nolito lasted just one year at the Etihad

Nolito was signed by Pep Guardiola during the summer of 2016, when he first took charge of the reigns at the Ethiad Stadium. Manchester City parted with £13.8million for the Celta Vigo forward, who previously had an excellent 2015/16 campaign in La Liga.

However, he struggled to adapt quickly to the demands of high-intensity English football and returned to Spain the following year, for a fee of around €9million. He initially started well in Manchester but as the season progressed, he faded away. Bernardo Silva's expensive arrival from Monaco the following summer was essentially the writing on the wall as far as his City tenure went.

The 31-year-old only made nine starts for City in the top-flight, scoring four goals and creating two assists during that spell. With 774 Premier League minutes under his belt, he was regularly used as a substitute and found himself frustrated by the lack of regular minutes.

Page 1 of 5
Premier League 2017-18 Manchester City Barcelona Football Claudio Bravo Nolito
