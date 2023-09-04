Pep Guardiola’s daughter Maria shares photo dump from visit to France as she enjoys time away from home

Pep Guardiola's daughter Maria recently posted a photo dump on her Instagram from her recent visit to France. In a few stylish snaps she could be seen sitting in a restaurant during her visit.

The Manchester City manager's daughter stunned fans with her stylish dressing in the pictures. She also gave the fans a glimpse of the food she was having, which happened to be a delicious pizza.

Maria showed his followers the intricate details of the restaurant's design that she was eating in. Here's her latest post:

Maria is a popular entity on social media and has amassed almost 730K followers on Instagram. Fans often appreciate her beauty as well as her style statements in the comments section of the posts.

Pep Guardiola is married to Cristina Guardiola and has two daughters, Maria and Valentina. The Spaniard also has one son, named Marius.

Kyle Walker rejected Bayern Munich after a chat with Pep Guardiola

Kyle Walker, 33, has been a consistent presence for Manchester City since joining the club back in 2017. He has so far made 260 appearances for the Cityzens since his move from Tottenham Hotspur.

Walker, however, was the subject of bids from Bayern Munich during the summer transfer window. The Englishman, after much tug of war, decided to stay put. He recently revealed how a chat with Pep Guardiola helped him make his mind up as Walker said (via Mirror):

“We've got a really good relationship and he was kind enough to invite me out for food. He paid the bill - for once!"

Walker added:

“It was good to know his plans for the future and for this season and what he wants to do. Being one of the senior members - and standing in as captain while Kevin goes through what he's gone through - it was important to get Pep's views and put my view of what the lads feel for the season going forward.”

While Manchester City also have Rico Lewis in their ranks, Walker is once again expected to play a key part for the team during the 2023-24 season.