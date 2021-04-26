Pep Guardiola's legend grows as Manchester City make it four Carabao Cups in a row

Manchester City may have lost out on the chance to win a historic quadruple, but they are still on course to finish the season with three major trophies.

On Sunday, the Cityzens won their first trophy of the 2020-21 season after dispatching Tottenham Hotspur in front of 8,000 fans inside Wembley Stadium.

A towering header from Aymeric Laporte with just eight minutes remaining was enough to earn Pep Guardiola yet another major piece of silverware in his trophy-laden stint with the Cityzens.

Manchester City may not have been at their best but they were still miles better than Tottenham. They dominated play and created better chances, culminating in a deserved victory.

8 - Manchester City have secured their eighth League Cup title, the joint-most alongside Liverpool. Indeed, they are just the second team to win the competition in four consecutive campaigns (Liverpool, 1981-1984). Dominant. #CarabaoCupFinal #MCITOT pic.twitter.com/Hrjqh39I76 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 25, 2021

Manchester City win fourth Carabao Cup in a row

It was a night of history for the Cityzens and their manager. While Tottenham are reeling from yet another disappointment in a final, Manchester City and Guardiola are celebrating new milestones.

This was the Spaniard’s fourth successive Carabao Cup win since his arrival in England, making him the first manager to achieve such a feat.

Guardiola has also now joined the exclusive club of Sir Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho as the only managers to have won the League Cup four times.

Meanwhile, Manchester City have also moved alongside Liverpool as the joint-most successful side in the history of the competition after winning their eighth League Cup.

Advertisement

4 - Pep Guardiola has become the first manager to win the English League Cup in four consecutive seasons, while no manager has lifted the trophy on more occasions than the Spaniard (4 – level with Brian Clough, Alex Ferguson and José Mourinho). Retained. #CarabaoCupFinal #MCITOT pic.twitter.com/pHOnZ9kNWW — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 25, 2021

Guardiola’s legend continues to grow

For Guardiola, though, his legend continues to grow in football. As a player, he was a fantastic midfielder and he’s been exceptional as a manager as well.

The 50-year-old has now won trophies at every club that he’s managed – from Barcelona to Bayern Munich to Manchester City – and he’s already one of the greatest tactical minds in the game.

"It's good. I was in big clubs: Barcelona, Bayern Munich, here. That's why it's easier to do," Guardiola said after beating Tottenham in the final, as quoted by Goal.

"Today we are incredibly happy that we have four in a row in this competition. We tried to win the game, created a lot of chances. They had some chances on the counter but in general we had a good game."

Guardiola has totally transformed Manchester City since becoming their manager and Sunday’s Carabao Cup win is just the latest chapter in a success story that is bound to only get better.