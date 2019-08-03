×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City: Will the dominance continue?

Suhas Achanta
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
8   //    03 Aug 2019, 16:43 IST

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are back to back Premier League Champions.
Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are back to back Premier League Champions.

Pep Guardiola has made a statement of intent by transforming Manchester City into a dominant force in English Football. After an engrossing title race against Liverpool in his third season, he knows that the league is getting tougher.  

With Liverpool right under their necks in terms of bench strength and quality, Guardiola knows that the upcoming season will not be a walk in the park. Furthermore, the rest of the Big Six are making progressive steps to challenge Manchester City by making bold investments.

Hence it is a must for Guardiola to fix the weak links and solidify the areas that need improvement. 

Rodri: Fernandino's successor?

City signed Rodri from Atletico Madrid in hopes of replacing Fernandino
City signed Rodri from Atletico Madrid in hopes of replacing Fernandino

Fernandino has been an integral part of Guardiola's 4-3-3 as a holding midfielder. He is responsible for the team's transition from defense to attack. However, the 34-year-old is at the twilight of his career and is showing signs of decline.

The Cityzens needed to find his replacement sooner than ever. Guardiola found the final piece that completed his puzzle, Atletico Madrid's Rodri. They signed the 23-year-old for a fee of €70m and has shown early signs that he can take the mantle from Fernandino as Man City's holding midfielder. 

Another shot at European glory

Tottenham edged past Man City on away goals in the 2018-19 UCL Quarterfinal.
Tottenham edged past Man City on away goals in the 2018-19 UCL Quarterfinal.

It has been eight years since Pep Guardiola last won the UEFA Champions League as a coach. He knows that City's trophy cabinet will never be complete without clinching European glory. However, he hasn't managed to take his team beyond the quarterfinals. In the last three campaigns, Guardiola's side had to bow out after extraordinary ties. A 6-6 away goals loss versus Monaco, a 5-1 annihilation at the hands of Liverpool, and most recently a drammartic tie against Tottenham that had VARs influence till the final whistle.

Manchester City will be looking to put their uncanny eliminations in the past and try winning their first-ever Champions League title.

Advertisement

Expectations for this season

Guardiola will look to win everything this season.
Guardiola will look to win everything this season.

The 2019-20 season will be Guardiola's 4th year in England. Manchester City will hope to win the Premier League for the third consecutive time by displaying higher grades of grit and consistency. Liverpool, on the other hand, will look to dethrone the Cityzens and win their maiden Premier League title. Aside from Rodri, City have signed left-back Angelino from PSV Eindhoven to increase their options at the back.

Kevin De Bruyne will hope to put his injury-plagued season behind him. Guardiola will not need any attacking reinforcements. However, his only concern will be convincing Leroy Sane to stay, with Bayern Munich heavily interested in signing the 23-year-old German.

Guardiola will be setting his eyes on all trophies and certainly prioritize the UCL. He has managed to transform City into one of the best teams in the world. They are capable enough to give the usual favorites Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Juventus a run for their money. However, he needs to change his approach towards 2-legged-ties, where he prefers to play conservative football in the first leg. 

Manchester City will lock horns against Liverpool on Sunday for the Community Shield. Guardiola will aim at starting the season with a trophy and build momentum for a difficult season. The Spaniard is known for breaking records, and he will be hoping to set one, by making his side the first English team to win the quadruple.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City Kevin De Bruyne Sergio Aguero Pep Guardiola Leisure Reading
Advertisement
Twitter hails Pep Guardiola after EPL Manager of the Season Award
RELATED STORY
3 Manchester City players you should have in your FPL team - Fantasy Premier League 2019
RELATED STORY
PUMA partners with Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2019/20: Manchester City's ideal forward line for the upcoming campaign
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2019-20: 5 things Manchester City should do to keep Liverpool at bay
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why even a Manchester United fan can like the current Manchester City side
RELATED STORY
Manchester City 4-1 Brighton: 5 players who won the Premier League for Pep Guardiola
RELATED STORY
Manchester City News: Sky Blues announce 26-man squad for pre-season tour
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Predicting where the top 6 clubs will finish
RELATED STORY
3 Manchester City players that can hurt Liverpool’s title ambitions tonight
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us