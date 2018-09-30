Pep Guardiola wants new contract for experienced Manchester City star

Pep Guardiola

What's the story?

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola wants to tie down club captain Vincent Kompany to a new contract. Although the Belgian has started just two games in the league so far, the former Barcelona manager wants to extend Kompany's stay at the Etihad.

In case you didn't know...

Since joining the Premier League champions way back in August 2008 from Hamburger SV, the 32-year-old has amassed 337 appearances and nine trophies for them despite being disturbed by injuries. His current contract only runs till the end of this season.

The heart of the matter

With five appearances this term so far, the center-back remains a key part of Guardiola's plans. Although the Spanish mastermind has a wide pool of players to choose from, he feels Kompany's passion for the sport, his team and his players is unparalleled.

According to Guardiola, the skipper's presence influences the youngsters and helps them grow in stature and confidence.

When asked about whether he wanted to keep Kompany, he stated, "Yes, that is my wish, ten years is a lot. It's incredible."

As mentioned before, he praised the defender's desire and passion for the beautiful game.

"He played the Carabao Cup like it's the final of the Champions League. That means a lot to me. If he plays five minutes then they are going to be the best five minutes in his life."

"Unfortunately in the past it was the injuries, but I think in the last few months he's feeling better," he added.

Kompany is a symbol of solidity, aggression and robustness. On his day, he is almost unbeatable.

What's next?

Guardiola's philosophy of rotating his players on a consistent basis sees Kompany sit out on many games. However, the club captain is often chosen ahead of other center-backs in the side for a final or an important fixture. Going by his love for the club, Kompany is expected to stay at the blue half of Manchester.

Meanwhile, the Cityzens travel to Hoffenheim in midweek, before facing-off against Liverpool in a top-of-the-table clash next weekend. Kompany is expected to start at least one of those games.