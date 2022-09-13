“Perfect time and setting to show that it is coming back” – Cesc Fabregas makes his prediction for Bayern Munich vs Barcelona 

Former Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas believes the Blaugrana will beat Bayern Munich in the Champions League at the Allianz Arena this evening (September 13).

Barca are aiming to make it two wins from two in Europe this season after they thrashed Viktoria Plzen 5-1 at the Camp Nou last week.

Fabregas started his youth career at the Blaugrana before playing 151 times for the senior team upon his return from Arsenal. He has backed his former team to cause an upset against the Bavarians.

The former Spain international tweeted:

"Porra for tonight: Bayern 1-2 Barca. Perfect time and setting to show that it is coming back. What is your opinion?"

Barcelona have a dreadful record against the Bundesliga champions, having won just two and lost nine of their 13 meetings against each other.

Robert Lewandowski is sure to be the center of attention when the game kicks off. It will be the striker's first appearance back at the Allianz Arena since his summer departure.

The 34-year-old has made a terrific start to life at Barcelona, having scored nine times in nine appearances in all competitions.

Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann "looking forward to" taking on Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski

The Poland international won eight Bundesliga titles and the 2020 Champions League with the Bavarains. However, he appeared desperate to move to Barcelona this summer.

Ahead of the game in Munich, Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann claimed he was looking forward to taking on the deadly striker. He told a press conference (as per BBC Sport):

"I am looking forward to it, not so much as an opponent because he's very dangerous, but as a person I will be pleased to see him. I hope the fans will honour that too, regardless of how things were with his departure."

The German boss further added:

"He is their most dangerous threat in front of goal. If he maintains the physical fitness he can play for sure a few more seasons at this level. In the last few years he has been scoring about 40 goals a year. He is on a good road towards achieving that this season. We have to stop passes and crosses to him. But there are several other very good players in that team as well."

Lewandowski is Bayern Munich's second-time scorer in the club's history after he netted an incredible 344 times in 375 appearances.

The German giants beat Inter Milan 2-0 at the San Siro in their opening Champions League encounter last week.

