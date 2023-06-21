“Perhaps she did make a mistake with me” – Dani Alves says only person he wants to apologize to his wife as he prepares for sexual assault trial

Barcelona legend Dani Alves is set to undergo trial for sexual assault. The player has already been denied multiple bail appeals. The judges fear that he could potentially flee to Brazil if granted the bail.

Alves recently gave an interview to La Vanguardia from the prison. The full-back apologised to former wife Joana Sanz via the interview. The ex-Paris Saint-Germain star said (via Daily Mail):

"The only person I have to apologise to is my wife, Joana Sanz. The woman I married eight years ago, to whom I am still married, and with whom I hope to continue living all my life. I have already apologised to her personally here in prison, but I must do it publicly, because the story is public, the offence is public and she deserves a public apology."

The full-back added:

"These have been, are being and will be very hard days for her. I thank her for everything she is doing for me. Her role is not easy. I love her and during this time in prison I have thought a lot about our marriage. I am certain that I was not wrong to choose Joana as my wife. Although perhaps she did make a mistake with me."

Sanz, on the other hand, recently announced social media that she has decided to split with Dani Alves.

Here's what Barcelona legend Dani Alves said about his alleged sexual assault case

The magnitude of the complaints against Dani Alves are very alarming. The former defender, however, has maintained his stance, denying anything happened.

Speaking about the matter, Alves said (via Daily Mail):

"I don't stay long because it was late. I'm with my friend Bruno and I'm approached by other people before I leave. When I leave the club through the exit corridor, I know from the pictures that I pass near where the woman is crying. I didn't see her."

Alves added:

"If I had seen her crying I would have stopped to ask what was going on. At that moment, if someone in charge of the club had asked me to wait because a young woman claimed that I had sexually assaulted her, I would not have gone home. That same night I would have gone to the police station to clarify."

Dani Alves will face trial in the case soon. The player, who has played for Barcelona, PSG, Juventus, and others, is keen to get bail. Whether he can actually get it remains to be seen.

