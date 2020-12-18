Persepolis vs Ulsan Hyundai prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2020

More than two months since winning their semifinal, Persepolis are back in AFC Champions League action on Saturday night, with the final against South Korean club Ulsan Hyundai at the Al Wakrah Sports Complex in Doha.

The Iranian club have been in action in their domestic league, so they do not come into this final undercooked or short of match practice.

In that semifinal, Persepolis needed penalties to get the better of Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr. The game finished 1-1 after extra time, before the Iranian side won 5-3 in the shootout.

Ulsan Hyundai, meanwhile, have been in Doha for more than a month. They have been impeccable in the knockout stages. The Koreans played an epic semi-final against Vissel Kobe, which went into extra-time with the scores tied at 1-1.

Junior Negrao scored a penalty in the 119th minute to send the Korean club through to the final at the expense of the Japanese.

👤➡️🌟 From stand-in to star



🐯 Ulsan Hyundai's Jo Su-huk is one game away from #ACL2020 glory#ACLFinal pic.twitter.com/fcZ2bUXz8s — #ACL2020 (@TheAFCCL) December 18, 2020

Ulsan Hyundai have won the competition once before, in 2012, when they beat Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli 3-0 in the final. For Persepolis, this is a chance to win their first-ever crown in Asia's premier club competition.

Persepolis vs Ulsan Hyundai Head-to-Head

This will be the first-ever meeting between Ulsan Hyundai and Persepolis in a competitive game.

Persepolis form guide: W-D-W-D-W

Ulsan Hyundai form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Persepolis vs Ulsan Hyundai Team News

Persepolis are facing a big issue with their squad, with three players out due to suspensions. Attacking midfielder Ehsan Pahlevan was sent off in the semifinal against Al Nassr, while Vahid Amiri accumulated too many yellow cards.

In addition to that, Manager Yahya Golmohammadi will have to do without striker Issa Alekasir, who received a six-month ban for making a racist gesture in the quarter-final against Pakhtakor

Centre-back Shoja Khalilazdeh is also a player they will miss. Since the semifinal, he has been sold to Qatari side Al Rayyan.

Injured: None

Suspended: Ehsan Pahlevan, Vahid Amiri, Issa Alekasir

Ulsan Hyundai don't have any known injury concerns for the moment, nor do they have any players suspended for this game.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Persepolis vs Ulsan Hyundai Predicted XI

Persepolis Predicted XI (4-3-3): Hamed Lak; Siamak Nemati, Jalal Hosseini, Hossein Kanaanizadegan, Saeid Aghaei; Ahmad Nourollahi, Kamal Kamyabinia; Bashar Resan, Ali Shojaei, Mehdi Mehdikhani; Mehdi Abdi

Ulsan Hyundai Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jo Su-huk; Seol Young-woo. Kim Kee-hee, Dave Bulthuis, Park Joo-ho; Won Du-jae, Kim Sung-joon; Jung Hoon-sung, Lee Sang-heon, Lee Keun-ho; Junior Negrao

Persepolis vs Ulsan Hyundai Prediction

With the suspensions that Persepolis are dealing with, we are predicting an easy win for Ulsan Hyundai in this final.

Prediction: Persepolis 0-3 Ulsan Hyundai