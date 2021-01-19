Perth Glory vs Adelaide United prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action this week as Adelaide United travel to Western Australia to take on Perth Glory in an all-action fixture at the Perth Oval on Wednesday. The two teams were well below their best last year and will need to take it up a notch in 2021.

Adelaide United are currently in fifth place in the A-League standings and have managed four points from their two league games so far. The Adelaide outfit eased past Melbourne City in its previous match and will be confident ahead of this encounter.

Perth Glory will play their first game of the new A-League season this week against Adelaide United and will look to get their campaign off to a positive start. The Perth giants have made changes to their squad this season and will need to work hard in training to find a winning combination.

✊ Bring the passion

❌ Leave the cash in



Tomorrow's match v Adelaide United will be a CASHLESS event - so please be prepared ahead of match day tomorrow. Thank you for your understanding. pic.twitter.com/gA2BuSWcp1 — Perth Glory FC (@PerthGloryFC) January 19, 2021

Perth Glory vs Adelaide United Head-to-Head

Adelaide United have a good record against Perth Glory and have won 20 matches out of a total of 46 games played between the two teams. Perth Glory are not far behind with 15 victories and will look to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two A-League sides took place in July last year and ended in an exhilarating 5-3 victory for Adelaide United. Both teams made several errors on the day and will want to be more robust going into this match.

Perth Glory form guide in the A-League: Yet to play

Adelaide United form guide in the A-League: W-D

Perth Glory vs Adelaide United Team News

Perth Glory have a strong squad

Perth Glory

Perth Glory have a fully-fit squad going into their first match of the season and have a point to prove against Adelaide United. The likes of Bruno Fornaroli and Neil Kilkenny are important members of the side and will have to be at their best this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Adelaide United can win this game

Adelaide United

Ryan Kitto, Yared Abetew, and Al Hassan Toure are currently injured and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Adelaide United were excellent against Melbourne City and are unlikely to make drastic changes to their squad for this match.

Injured: Ryan Kitto, Yared Abetew, Al Hassan Toure

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Perth Glory vs Adelaide United Predicted XI

Perth Glory Predicted XI (4-4-2): Liam Reddy; Dane Ingham, Darryl Lachman, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Nicholas Walsh; Declan Hughes, Neil Kilkenny, Daniel Stynes, Bryce Bafford; Bruno Fornaroli, Giordano Colli

🚨 FIXTURE UPDATES 🚨



Important information affecting our A-League home match vs Western United AND our W-League home match vs Melbourne Victory.



Please read. ⤵️https://t.co/ECa8bYRMd2 — Adelaide United (@AdelaideUnited) January 19, 2021

Adelaide United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): James Delianov; Noah Smith, Michael Jakobsen, Jordan Elsey, Ryan Strain; Joe Caletti, Louis D'Arrigo; Yaya Dukuly, Stefan Mauk, Ben Halloran; Tomi Juric

Perth Glory vs Adelaide United Prediction

Adelaide United were impressive against Melbourne City last week and will need a similar effort against a strong Perth Glory side. Tomi Juric had a good second half against Melbourne and will have to put in a shift yet again on Wednesday.

With the creative pair of Bruno Fornaroli and Giordano Colli in their ranks, Perth Glory can go toe-to-toe with Adelaide United in this fixture. Both sides have squads with immense potential and are likely to share the spoils in this encounter.

Prediction: Perth Glory 2-2 Adelaide United

