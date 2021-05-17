Perth Glory vs Adelaide United prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Adelaide United take on Perth Glory at the NIB Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams have been impressive at times this season and will want to win this game.

Perth Glory are in ninth place in the A-League standings at the moment and have improved after a poor start to their campaign. The Western Australian outfit thrashed Western Sydney Wanderers by a 5-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Adelaide United, on the other hand, find themselves in fourth place in the league table and have exceeded expectations this season. The Adelaide outfit arrested its recent slump with a 1-0 victory against Brisbane Roar and will want a similar result from this fixture.

Perth Glory vs Adelaide United Head-to-Head

Adelaide United have a good record against Perth Glory and have won 20 games out of a total of 28 matches played between the two teams. Perth Glory have managed 17 victories against Adelaide United and have a point to prove on Wednesday.

The previous meeting between the two A-League sides took place in February this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Perth Glory. Adelaide United were well below their best on the day and will need to step up this week.

Perth Glory form guide in the A-League: W-W-W-L-D

Adelaide United form guide in the A-League: W-L-D-D-L

Perth Glory vs Adelaide United Team News

Perth Glory need to win this game

Perth Glory

Christopher Oikonomidis and Osama Malik have recovered from their injuries and are available for selection. Sebastian Langkamp remains sidelined, however, and will be unable to play a part in this match.

Injured: Sebastian Langkamp

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Adelaide United can win this game

Adelaide United

James Delianov and Nathan Konstandopoulos are currently injured and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Ryan Strain served his suspension against Melbourne City and is available for selection.

Injured: James Delianov, Nathan Konstandopoulos

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Perth Glory vs Adelaide United Predicted XI

Perth Glory Predicted XI (4-4-2): Liam Reddy; Dane Ingham, Darryl Lachman, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Nicholas Walsh; Christopher Oikonomidis, Neil Kilkenny, Diego Castro, Nicholas D'Agostino; Andy Keogh, Bruno Fornaroli

Five goals and much, much more!

Here's our wrap of all the on and off-field action from Wednesday's big win over Western Sydney Wanderers at HBF Park.

Adelaide United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joe Gauci; Noah Smith, Michael Jakobsen, Jordan Elsey, Ryan Strain; Joe Caletti, Juande; Yaya Dukuly, Stefan Mauk, Ben Halloran; Tomi Juric

Perth Glory vs Adelaide United Prediction

Perth Glory have improved in recent weeks but will need to play out of their skins to turn a dismal league campaign around. Andy Keogh is in the form of his life at the moment and his stunning performance against Western Sydney Wanderers holds his side in good stead going into this game.

Adelaide United put in a robust performance against Brisbane Roar and have a point to prove on Wednesday. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to play out a draw this week.

Prediction: Perth Glory 2-2 Adelaide United

