Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Sydney FC take on Melbourne Victory at the Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on Wednesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Melbourne Victory are in 11th place in the A-League standings and have endured a miserable campaign so far. The away side suffered a 3-1 defeat against Macarthur FC last week and will need to step up in this match.

Sydney FC, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table and have been impressive this season. The reigning champions edged Western United to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will want a similar result from this fixture.

Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory Head-to-Head

Sydney FC have a good record against Melbourne Victory and have won 20 matches out of a total of 55 games played between the two teams. Melbourne Victory have managed 16 victories against Sydney FC and can trouble their opponents in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Sydney FC. Melbourne Victory gave a good account of themselves on the day but will have to take it up a notch this week.

Sydney FC form guide in the A-League: W-D-L-W-D

Melbourne Victory form guide in the A-League: L-L-L-D-L

Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory Team News

Adam Pavlesic is back for Sydney FC

Sydney FC

Adam Pavlesic was involved in a sickening clash in the AFC Champions League in December but has made progress with his recovery and is available for selection. Christopher Zuvela remains injured, however, and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Christopher Zuvela

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Melbourne Victory need to win this game

Melbourne Victory

Melbourne Victory have a new-look squad this season and will want their recruits to make a statement in this fixture. Nick Ansell served his suspension against Macarthur FC and is available for selection this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory Predicted XI

Sydney FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Tom Heward-Belle; Joel King, Ben Warland, Alex Wilkinson, Rhyan Grant; Luke Brattan, Alexander Baumjohann, Milos Ninkovic, Anthony Caceres; Luke Ivanovic, Bobo

Melbourne Victory Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Max Crocombe; Adama Traore, Dylan Ryan, Nick Ansell, Storm Roux; Leigh Broxham, Jacob Butterfield; Robbie Kruse, Jake Brimmer, Callum McManaman; Ben Folami

Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory Prediction

Sydney FC have found their feet in the A-League over the past month and will be intent on a top-six finish this season. The reigning champions have a few issues to address and will need to be at their best in this match.

Melbourne Victory have registered three defeats on the trot and will have to play out of their skins to stand a chance in this game. Sydney FC are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Sydney FC 3-1 Melbourne Victory

