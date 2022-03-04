Perth Glory vs Adelaide United prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Perth Glory take on Adelaide United on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will need to win this game.

Adelaide United are in fourth place in the A-League standings and have been fairly impressive this season. The away side edged Central Coast Mariners to a 2-1 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Perth Glory, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Western Australian outfit held Melbourne City to a 2-2 draw last week and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Perth Glory vs Adelaide United Head-to-Head

Adelaide United have a slight edge over Perth Glory and have won 20 out of 50 matches played between the two teams. Perth Glory have managed 18 victories against Adelaide United and will look to cut the deficit on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams missed chances on the day and will need to step up this weekend.

Perth Glory form guide in the A-League: D-L-L-W-D

Adelaide United form guide in the A-League: W-L-W-D-L

Perth Glory vs Adelaide United Team News

Perth Glory need to win this game

Perth Glory

Luke Bodnar and Brad Jones are carrying knocks at the moment and are unlikely to be risked in this fixture. Andy Keogh, Osama Malik, and Liam Reddy have recovered from their injuries and will be available for selection.

Injured: Luke Bodnar, Brad Jones

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Adelaide United have a point to prove

Adelaide United

Kusini Yengi and Nick Ansell are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Nathan Konstandopoulos is also yet to hit full fitness and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Kusini Yengi, Nick Ansell, Nathan Konstandopoulos

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Perth Glory vs Adelaide United Predicted XI

Perth Glory Predicted XI (4-3-3): Liam Reddy; Jack Clisby, Darryl Lachman, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Antonee Burke-Gilroy; Osama Malik, Brandon O’Neill, Antonee Gilroy; Andy Keogh, Bruno Fornaroli, Adrian Sardinero

Isuzu UTE A-League @aleaguemen



#WeAreALeagues The A-Leagues and our clubs will stand together and hold a 30-second silence in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, and with those impacted by the floods in Queensland and New South Wales, at every A-Leagues match this weekend. The A-Leagues and our clubs will stand together and hold a 30-second silence in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, and with those impacted by the floods in Queensland and New South Wales, at every A-Leagues match this weekend.#WeAreALeagues https://t.co/jZlfzLJieP

Adelaide United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Gauci; Ryan Kitto, George Timotheou, Jacob Tratt, Javi Lopez; Juande, Isaias Sanchez, Craig Goodwin; George Blackwood, Bernardo Oliveira, Stefan Mauk

Perth Glory vs Adelaide United Prediction

Adelaide United have stepped up admirably this season but have been plagued by inconsistency in recent weeks. The away side can pack a punch on its day and will want to mount a title challenge this season.

Perth Glory have improved over the past month but have a mountain to climb after an erratic start to their season. Adelaide United are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Perth Glory 1-2 Adelaide United

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi