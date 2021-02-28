Perth Glory vs Central Coast Mariners prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Perth Glory take on Central Coast Mariners at the NIB Stadium on Tuesday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will be intent on winning this fixture.

Perth Glory are in sixth place in the A-League standings at the moment and have managed to turn their season around in recent weeks. The Western Australian outfit has registered three victories on the trot and will be confident ahead of this match.

Central Coast Mariners have exceeded expectations this season and find themselves at the top of the league table. The away side did suffer a 3-2 defeat last week and will want to bounce back against Perth Glory on Tuesday.

Perth Glory vs Central Coast Mariners Head-to-Head

Central Coast Mariners have a good record against Perth Glory and have won 22 games out of a total of 46 matches played between the two sides. Perth Glory have managed 16 victories against the Mariners and will want to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous game between the two Australian sides took place in July last year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Perth Glory. Central Coast Mariners were well below their best on the day and will need to put in a better performance in this match.

Perth Glory form guide in the A-League: W-W-W-L-L

Central Coast Mariners form guide in the A-League: L-W-W-W-L

Perth Glory vs Central Coast Mariners Team News

Perth Glory have a strong squad

Perth Glory

Christopher Oikonomidis and Osama Malik are currently injured for Perth Glory and will be unavailable for this game. Diego Castro has recovered from his injury and will be included in the squad.

Injured: Christopher Oikonomidis, Osama Malik

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Central Coast Mariners have a good squad

Central Coast Mariners

Central Coast Mariners have no injury concerns going into this match and will want to return to winning ways in this fixture. Kye Rowles' late red card against Adelaide United has been rescinded and the defender is available for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Perth Glory vs Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI

Perth Glory Predicted XI (4-4-2): Liam Reddy; Dane Ingham, Darryl Lachman, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Nicholas Walsh; Declan Hughes, Neil Kilkenny, Daniel Stynes, Nicholas D'Agostino; Diego Castro, Bruno Fornaroli

Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mark Birighitti; Jack Clisby, Kye Rowles, Ruon Tongyik, Stefan Nigro; Daniel Bouman, Gianni Stensness, Oliver Bozanic, Daniel De Silva; Alou Kuol, Marco Urena

Perth Glory vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction

Central Coast Mariners have been excellent in the A-League this season and have a point to prove going into this fixture. The Mariners have scored 16 league goals this season and will be intent on adding to their tally this week.

Perth Glory have been fairly inconsistent in recent weeks and will need to solve a few defensive issues going into this game. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils in this fixture.

Prediction: Perth Glory 1-1 Central Coast Mariners

