Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne City prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action with another set of important fixtures this week as Melbourne City take on Western Sydney Wanderers at the Bankwest Stadium on Tuesday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and have a point to prove going into this fixture.

Western Sydney Wanderers are currently in fourth place in the A-League standings and have endured a slump after an impressive start to their season. The Sydney outfit suffered a disappointing 3-2 defeat against Adelaide United last week and will want to bounce back in this fixture.

Melbourne City have endured a difficult campaign so far and find themselves in 10th place in the A-League standings. The Melbourne side edged Sydney FC to a 3-2 victory in its previous match and will want to turn its season around in the coming months.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne City Head-to-Head

Western Sydney Wanderers have a good record against Melbourne City and have won 12 matches out of a total of 26 games played between the two teams. Melbourne City have managed nine victories against Western Sydney Wanderers and will need to step up to the plate in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in March last year and ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw. Both sides missed their fair share of chances on the day and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Western Sydney Wanderers form guide in the A-League: L-D-W-D-D

Melbourne City form guide in the A-League: W-L-L-L-W

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne City Team News

Nicolai Muller is in excellent form

Western Sydney Wanderers

Tass Mourdoukoutas and Vedran Janjetovic are currently injured and have been ruled out of this fixture. Dylan McGowan has made progress with his recovery and will be available against Melbourne City.

Injured: Tass Mourdoukoutas, Vedran Janjetovic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Scott Jamieson is an important player for Melbourne City

Melbourne City

Andrew Nabbout has recovered from his hamstring injury and will be included in the squad for the game against Western Sydney Wanderers. Melbourne City were impressive against Sydney FC and are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne City Predicted XI

Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI (3-4-3): Daniel Margush; Dylan McGowan, Thomas Aquilina, Ziggy Gordon; Daniel Georgievski, Graham Dorrans, Keanu Baccus, Tate Russell; Nicolai Muller, Bernie Ibini-Isei, Simon Cox

Melbourne City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tom Glover; Scott Jamieson, Curtis Good, Rostyn Griffiths, Ben Garuccio; Marco Tilio, Taras Gomulka, Florin Berenguer; Craig Noone, Jamie Maclaren, Connor Metcalfe

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne City Prediction

Western Sydney Wanderers have managed to exceed expectations this season and will be intent on adding an element of consistency to their campaign. The likes of Nicolai Muller and Simon Cox have been impressive in recent weeks and will likely play pivotal roles in this match.

Melbourne City were resurgent against Sydney FC last week and need to build a string of victories this month. The two teams are on a fairly even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils in this fixture.

Prediction: Western Sydney Wanderers 2-2 Melbourne City

