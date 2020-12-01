Perth Glory vs FC Tokyo prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2020

The AFC Champions League is back in action this week with another set of games as FC Tokyo take on a struggling Perth Glory outfit at the Education City Stadium on Thursday. FC Tokyo have a strong squad at the moment and are the favourites to win this game.

Perth Glory have not fared well in their first-ever AFC Champions League campaign and have lost four of their five games so far in the competition. The Australian side did well to hold Shanghai Shenhua to a 3-3 draw earlier this week and will need to put in a similar performance on Thursday.

FC Tokyo, on the other hand, are in second place in Group F of the AFC Champions League and will need a victory in this game. The Japanese side lost to Ulsan this week and need to bounce back against Perth Glory.

Perth Glory vs FC Tokyo Head-to-Head

Perth Glory and FC Tokyo have played each other on only one occasion in official fixtures and are not particularly familiar with the nuances of their opposition's style. Perth Glory are relatively new to the competition and will want to pick up their first win against FC Tokyo.

The previous game between these two sides took place in February earlier this year ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for FC Tokyo. Leandro scored the only goal on the day and will play a pivotal role in this game.

Perth Glory form guide: D-L-L-L-L

FC Tokyo form guide: L-W-L-D-L

Perth Glory vs FC Tokyo Team News

Perth Glory have a point to prove

Perth Glory

Perth Glory might have to do without Nicholas D'Agostino this week against FC Tokyo. The Australian outfit has an array of young players and will want to make a statement on Thursday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Nicholas D'Agostino

Suspended: None

FC Tokyo have an excellent squad

FC Tokyo

FC Tokyo have a fully-fit squad going into this game and will need a victory to challenge Ulsan at the top of the group. The Japanese side is unlikely to make drastic changes to its starting combination against Perth Glory.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Perth Glory vs FC Tokyo Predicted XI

Perth Glory Predicted XI (4-4-2): Liam Reddy; Nicholas Walsh, Luke Bodnar, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Joshua Rawlins; Dane Ingham, Neil Kilkenny, Osama Malik, Daniel Stynes; Bruno Fornaroli, Diego Castro

Happy to get my first 90 minutes in of the season in the @perthgloryfc.

Was a good game against very good @shanghaishenhua team. Gutted we couldn’t get the win but we’ll take 3-3 with our young squad. @theafchub . https://t.co/OvCQ1NxsMF — Neil Kilkenny (@killa_kilkenny) December 1, 2020

FC Tokyo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Go Hatano; Ryoya Ogawa, Joan Oumari, Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Hotaka Nakamura; Shuto Abe, Masato Morishige; Leandro, Takuya Uchida, Hirotaka Mita; Kensuke Nagai

Perth Glory vs FC Tokyo Prediction

Perth Glory have a young squad and will gain valuable experience from their game against FC Tokyo. The likes of Bruno Fornaroli and Neil Kilkenny scored against Shanghai Shenhua earlier this week and will need to step up again on Thursday.

FC Tokyo have an excellent set of players at their disposal and will want to clinch the top spot with a victory in this fixture. The Japanese outfit is the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Perth Glory 1-2 FC Tokyo

