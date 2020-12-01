Arsenal vs Rapid Wien prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

Arsenal are back in action in the UEFA Europa League this week with an important match against Rapid Wien at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday. Arsenal are at the top of their group and are the favourites to win this fixture.

Rapid Wien are currently in third place in Group B of the UEFA Europa League standings and are level on points with second-placed Molde. The Austrian giants face a tense battle to secure qualification over the next few weeks and will look to take something away from this game.

Arsenal have been in dismal form in the Premier League and have received plenty of criticism for their underwhelming performances in the recent past. The Gunners have done well in the Europa League so far and will look to build some much-needed momentum with a victory on Thursday.

💬 "It's a pity Gabriel's contributions were overshadowed by a disappointing scoreline. He's been impressive so far this term."



📺 Adrian Clarke delivers the latest episode of The Breakdown 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 30, 2020

Arsenal vs Rapid Wien Head-to-Head

Arsenal have played against Rapid Wien on a total of three occasions in the past and have won two games against their Austrian opponents. Rapid Wien have managed only one victory against the Gunners and will need to step up to the plate this week.

The reverse fixture between the two teams last month ended in a narrow 2-1 victory for Arsenal. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the winning goal on the day and will have to be at his best against Rapid Wien this Thursday.

Arsenal form guide: L-W-D-L-W

Rapid Wien form guide: D-W-L-D-W

Advertisement

Also Read: AZ Alkmaar vs Napoli prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

Arsenal vs Rapid Wien Team News

Thomas Partey is currently injured

Arsenal

Thomas Partey, Gabriel Martinelli, Calum Chambers, and Pablo Mari are currently injured and have been ruled out of this game. Sead Kolasinac has tested positive for the coronavirus and will also be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Thomas Partey, Gabriel Martinelli, Calum Chambers, Pablo Mari, Sead Kolasinac

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Rapid Wien will need to be at their best

Rapid Wien

Rapid Wien have a long list of injuries to account for and will have to do without Tamas Szanto, Philipp Schobesberger, Christopher Dibon, and Dalibor Velimirovic in this game. The Austrian side cannot afford to slip up against Mikel Arteta's team.

Advertisement

Injured: Tamas Szanto, Philipp Schobesberger, Christopher Dibon, Dalibor Velimirovic, Dejan Ljubicic, Dejan Petrovic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Arsenal vs Rapid Wien Predicted XI

Arsenal Predicted XI (4-4-2): Runar Alex Runarsson; Ainsley Maitland-Niles, David Luiz, Shkodran Mustafi, Cedric Soares; Reiss Nelson, Granit Xhaka, Joe Willock, Nicolas Pepe; Eddie Nketiah, Alexandre Lacazette

💬 "We're not playing well enough as a team at the moment and we need to stick together and bounce back from this very quickly."



👇 @JoeWillock reflects on #ARSWOL... — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 30, 2020

Rapid Wien Predicted XI (3-4-3): Richard Strebinger; Filip Stojkovic, Steffen Hofmann, Mateo Barac; Kelvin Arase, Srdan Grahovac, Marcel Ritzmaier, Maximilian Ullmann; Thorsten Schick, Ercan Kara, Taxiarchis Fountas

Arsenal vs Rapid Wien Predicted XI

Arsenal have not enjoyed the best of weeks so far and will need to prove a point against Rapid Wien. The Gunners have been largely static under Mikel Arteta and the Spaniard will have to find a way to get the best out of his talented squad.

Rapid Wien is capable of pulling off an upset and will want to pip Molde in the race to progress to the next stage of the competition. Arsenal will be determined to win this game, however, and hold the upper hand ahead of this fixture.

Advertisement

Prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Rapid Wien

Also Read: AC Milan vs Celtic prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21