AC Milan vs Celtic prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

The UEFA Europa League returns to the fold with another intriguing clash this week as Celtic take on an in-form AC Milan outfit at the San Siro on Thursday. The Rossoneri have enjoyed an excellent season so far and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Celtic have endured a dismal Europa League campaign this season and are yet to win a match in the competition. The Scottish giants were thrashed by Sparta Prague by a 4-1 margin last week and are in desperate need of a boost of morale at the moment.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are at the top of the Serie A standings and are only one point behind group-leaders Lille in the Europa League. Stefano Pioli has built an impressive squad at the Italian club and will want to finish at the top of Group H in the UEFA Europa League.

Timely tackles, super saves, pinpoint passing, deadly headers (and even knees) 😉



Ecco le migliori giocate rossonere al San Paolo 🏟️@skrill brings you the best plays from our clash against Napoli 🔁#SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/2wo6C9bIJc — AC Milan (@acmilan) November 30, 2020

AC Milan vs Celtic Head-to-Head

AC Milan and Celtic have played a total of nine fixtures against each other in the past, with the Rossoneri winning five matches. Celtic have managed only two victories against AC Milan in official competitions and will need to play out of their skins on Thursday.

The reverse fixture between the two sides last month ended in a convincing 3-1 victory for AC Milan. Brahim Diaz was exceptional for the Rossoneri on the day and is likely to feature in this game.

AC Milan form guide: W-D-W-D-L

Celtic form guide: L-L-D-W-L

Advertisement

Also Read: FIFA Best Player Awards Power Rankings: November 2020

AC Milan vs Celtic Team News

AC Milan have an excellent squad

AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic missed AC Milan's Serie A fixture against Fiorentina over the weekend and remains a doubt going into this game. Samu Castillejo and Rafael Leao are currently injured and have been ruled out against Celtic. Belgian winger Alexis Saelemaekers has recovered from his knock and is likely to play his part for AC Milan this week.

Injured: Rafael Leao, Samu Castillejo

Doubtful: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Suspended: None

James Forrest is currently injured

Celtic

Celtic star James Forrest is currently injured and has been sidelined for this game. Michael Johnston has made progress with his recovery but is also likely to miss this game.

Advertisement

Injured: James Forrest

Doubtful: Michael Johnston

Suspended: None

AC Milan vs Celtic Predicted XI

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Theo Hernandez, Alessio Romagnoli, Simon Kjaer, Davide Calabria; Franck Kessie, Sandro Tonali; Alexis Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Rade Krunic; Ante Rebic

Everyone at the Club is hugely disappointed by today's result.



While we sincerely share the huge disappointment of all supporters, there can be no excuse for some of the violent scenes at Celtic Park this evening. The Club will be investigating these events fully.



Statement ⬇️ — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) November 29, 2020

Celtic Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Scott Bain; Diego Laxalt, Kristoffer Ajer, Christopher Jullien, Hatem Abd Elhamed; Callum McGregor, Scott Brown; Mohamed Elyounoussi, Olivier Ntcham, Ryan Christie; Odsonne Edouard

AC Milan vs Celtic Prediction

AC Milan have an exceptional squad and have been a resurgent force under Stefano Pioli this year. The Rossoneri are one of the strongest teams in the UEFA Europa League and will want to finish at the top of their group.

Celtic have endured a miserable run of results and will have to work hard to appease a furious fanbase. AC Milan are the better side on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: AC Milan 2-0 Celtic

Also Read: Real Sociedad vs Rijeka prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21