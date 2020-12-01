Real Sociedad vs Rijeka prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

The UEFA Europa League returns to the fold as Real Sociedad take on Croatian outfit Rijeka at the Anoeta Stadium on Thursday. Real Sociedad have been in excellent form this season and are the favourites to win this game.

Rijeka have lost four games in a row in the UEFA Europa League and are currently rooted to the bottom of Group F of the competition. The Croatian side has plenty of work to do ahead of this game and will need to be at its best to take something away from this fixture.

Real Sociedad have enjoyed an excellent league campaign so far but face an intense battle with AZ Alkmaar to qualify for the knock-out stages of the UEFA Europa League. The Basque giants were held to a 1-1 draw by Villarreal over the weekend and cannot afford to slip up this week.

Real Sociedad vs Rijeka Head-to-Head

Real Sociedad and Rijeka have played each other on only one occasion in official European fixtures in the past. The Spanish side predictably won the only game played between the two teams by a narrow 1-0 margin.

Jon Bautista was the hero for Real Sociedad on the day and scored a late goal in stoppage-time to hand his side all three points. The La Liga outfit will look to put in a much better shift in its own backyard this week.

Real Sociedad form guide: D-D-W-W-W

Rijeka form guide: D-L-W-L-L

Real Sociedad vs Rijeka Team News

David Silva might not feature for Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad

Asier Illaramendi and Luca Sangalli are currently injured and have been ruled out of this week's game. Star midfielder David Silva has also picked up a knock and remains doubtful ahead of this fixture. Andoni Gorosabel featured on the bench over the weekend and is back in contention for a place in the team.

Injured: Asier Illaramendi, Luca Sangalli

Doubtful: David Silva

Suspended: None

Rijeka need to be at their best

Rijeka

Rijeka youngster Milan Ristovski is currently recuperating from a long-term foot injury and will not be available for this game. The Croatian side is likely to field a defensive line-up against Real Sociedad.

Injured: Milan Ristovski

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Sociedad vs Rijeka Predicted XI

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alex Remiro; Aihen Munoz, Robin Le Normand, Aritz Elustondo, Joseba Zaldua; Mikel Merino, Ander Guevara; Adnan Januzaj, Mikel Oyarzabal, Portu; Willian Jose

Rijeka Predicted XI (5-4-1): Ivan Nevistic; Armando Anastasio, Hrvoje Smolcic, Nino Galovic, Darko Velkovski, Ivan Tomecak; Daniel Stefulj, Stjepan Loncar, Adam Gnezda Cerin, Robert Muric; Franko Andrijasevic

Real Sociedad vs Rijeka Prediction

Real Sociedad have a formidable squad and the likes of Mikel Oyarzabal and Mikel Merino should be able to tip the scales in the Basque side's favour. With David Silva yet to recover from his injury, Real Sociedad will have to find alternative sources of creativity in their midfield.

Rijeka have not been at their best in the UEFA Europa League and will need a miracle to win this game. Real Sociedad have several talented players in their ranks and are the favourites going into this fixture.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 3-1 Rijeka

