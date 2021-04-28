Perth Glory vs Macarthur FC prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action this week as Macarthur FC take on Perth Glory in an important fixture at the NIB Stadium on Friday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will need to win this game.

Perth Glory are in 10th place in the A-League standings at the moment and have struggled this season. The Western Australian outfit suffered a 3-1 defeat against Wellington Phoenix last week and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Macarthur FC, on the other hand, currently find themselves in fifth place in the league table and have been impressive this season. The Bulls played out a 1-1 draw with Melbourne City in their previous game and will look to return to winning ways in this match.

Perth Glory vs Macarthur FC Head-to-Head

Perth Glory have played Macarthur FC on only one occasion in the past in the A-League. Macarthur FC have been impressive in their first season and did well against Perth Glory earlier this month with a 2-0 victory.

Perth Glory struggled to cope with their opponents on the day and have never defeat Macarthur FC in an official fixture. The home side has not been at its best this year and will need to take it up a notch on Friday.

Perth Glory form guide in the A-League: L-D-L-L-W

Macarthur FC form guide in the A-League: D-D-L-L-W

Perth Glory vs Macarthur FC Team News

Perth Glory need to win this game

Perth Glory

Christopher Oikonomidis and Osama Malik are suffering from long-term knocks for Perth Glory and will be unavailable for this game. Diego Castro has recovered from his injury and will be included in the squad.

Injured: Christopher Oikonomidis, Osama Malik

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Macarthur FC have a strong squad

Macarthur FC

Nicholas Suman is the only injury concern for Macarthur FC and is unlikely to be risked in this game. Macarthur FC have a strong squad and are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this game.

Injured: Nicholas Suman

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Perth Glory vs Macarthur FC Predicted XI

Perth Glory Predicted XI (4-4-2): Liam Reddy; Dane Ingham, Darryl Lachman, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Nicholas Walsh; Declan Hughes, Neil Kilkenny, Daniel Stynes, Nicholas D'Agostino; Diego Castro, Bruno Fornaroli

Macarthur FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Adam Federici; James Meredith, Mark Milligan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Ivan Franjic; Benat Etxebarria, Denis Genreau; Moudi Najjar, Loic Puyo, Markel Susaeta; Matt Derbyshire

Perth Glory vs Macarthur FC Prediction

Perth Glory have not been able to hit their peak in the A-League this season and have plenty of work to do to turn their season around. The home side has excellent players in its ranks and will need to step up in this match.

Macarthur FC made an impressive start to their first A-League campaign but have slumped in recent weeks. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and will want to win this game.

Prediction: Perth Glory 1-1 Macarthur FC

