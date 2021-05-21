Perth Glory vs Macarthur FC prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Perth Glory lock horns with Macarthur FC at the NIB Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have been impressive in recent weeks and will want to make the most of their purple patches this weekend.

Macarthur FC are in fifth place in the A-League standings at the moment and have been excellent in their first top-flight campaign. The Bulls defeated Melbourne Victory by a 3-1 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Perth Glory, on the other hand, endured a poor start to their campaign but have been a resurgent force in recent weeks. The Western Australian outfit edged Adelaide United to a 2-1 victory last week and will want a similar result from this fixture.

All smiles from the boys heading into Sunday 😁#OneGlory pic.twitter.com/JtACPwgW1Y — Perth Glory FC (@PerthGloryFC) May 21, 2021

Perth Glory vs Macarthur FC Head-to-Head

Macarthur FC have a good record against Perth Glory and have won one out of two games played between the two teams. Perth Glory have never defeated Macarthur FC in an official fixture and will want to create history this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place earlier this month and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both teams created a fair share of chances on the day and will have to be more clinical in this fixture.

Perth Glory form guide in the A-League: W-W-W-W-L

Macarthur FC form guide in the A-League: W-W-D-D-D

Also Read: 10 Greatest Football Managers of all time

Perth Glory vs Macarthur FC Team News

Perth Glory need to win this game

Perth Glory

Christopher Oikonomidis and Osama Malik have recovered from their injuries and are available for selection. Sebastian Langkamp remains sidelined, however, and will be unable to play a part in this match.

Injured: Sebastian Langkamp

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Macarthur FC have a strong squad

Macarthur FC

Nicholas Suman is the only injury concern for Macarthur FC and is unlikely to be risked in this game. Matt Derbyshire served his suspension against Melbourne Victory last week and will be back for this match.

Injured: Nicholas Suman

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Perth Glory vs Macarthur FC Predicted XI

Perth Glory Predicted XI (4-4-2): Liam Reddy; Dane Ingham, Darryl Lachman, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Nicholas Walsh; Christopher Oikonomidis, Neil Kilkenny, Diego Castro, Nicholas D'Agostino; Andy Keogh, Bruno Fornaroli

Kyle Cimenti has joined the club on a short term contract for the remainder of the season.



Welcome Kyle!#MFCBulls #RunWithTheHerd https://t.co/q4Hze0aQFW — Macarthur FC (@mfcbulls) May 21, 2021

Macarthur FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Adam Federici; James Meredith, Mark Milligan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Ivan Franjic; Benat Etxebarria, Denis Genreau; Moudi Najjar, Loic Puyo, Markel Susaeta; Matt Derbyshire

Perth Glory vs Macarthur FC Prediction

Perth Glory have improved in recent weeks but will need to play out of their skins to turn a dismal league campaign around. Andy Keogh is in the form of his life at the moment and his stunning performance against Western Sydney Wanderers holds his side in good stead going into this game.

Macarthur FC have earned an impressive reputation this season and can be a lethal outfit on their day. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Perth Glory 2-2 Macarthur FC

Also Read: Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21